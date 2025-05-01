John Cameron Mitchell Will Make West End Debut in LIVE IN LONDON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two-time Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell, one of alt-culture’s boldest visionaries, takes to the West End stage for the very first time on Tuesday 8 July at the Adelphi Theatre. Special guests to be announced.

Marking 25 years since the London premiere of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Mitchell presents a spectacular one-night-only celebration of his career and of the cult classic that changed theatre forever, with the help of longtime Hedwig collaborators Justin Craig (Music Director of Stereophonic) and Shannon Conley (former lead singer of the tribute band Lez Zeppelin).

This special performance will feature beloved Hedwig anthems, selections from Mitchell’s former and upcoming projects and deep cut classics from his acclaimed David Bowie tribute show, Queen Bitch.

Expect the unexpected - from the glittering glam that rocked him as a boy living in early 1970's Scotland, to gut-punching ballads spanning Off-Broadway, Broadway, Hollywood and beyond — as Mitchell opens his heart and history to the city that first embraced Hedwig a quarter-century ago.

Dress to Express as we celebrate the transformative power of music, love and radical self-expression.

London, it’s been a long time coming, are we ready to ‘Pull that wig down off the shelf’?!

John Cameron Mitchell LIVE IN LONDON is presented by David M. Hawkins and Tomos Griffiths.

John Cameron Mitchell wrote/directed/starred in the rock musical and film Hedwig and the Angry Inch for which he won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, a Special Tony for his performance, the Best Director award at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

He wrote/directed the improv-based film Shortbus (2006); Rabbit Hole (2010) which garnered a Best Actress Oscar nom for Nicole Kidman; and the Croydon-based punk romance How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) starring Kidman and Elle Fanning.

John’s TV roles include: Girls, Shrill, The Good Fight, Mozart in the Jungle, Vinyl, Yellowjackets, The Sandman, City on Fire and Joe Exotic in Joe Vs Carole.

His scripted podcast series include the musical Anthem: Homunculus (2019) starring Glenn Close, Cynthia Erivo, Patti LuPone and Laurie Anderson; and the satirical comedy Cancellation Island (2025) starring Holly Hunter.

He is presently developing LSM a play about Jersey-based anti-Nazi Surrealist artist Claude Cahun and a biopic about ACT UP activist Peter Staley.

Comments