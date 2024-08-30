Jamie Muscato Joins Workshop Performances of WINGHAVEN PARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End star Jamie Muscato (Christian in Moulin Rouge!, Guy in Once, JD in Heathers) has joined the 16-strong cast for three staged workshop performances in London of the new American musical Winghaven Park.

Jamie will co-star as Rev. James ‘Jim’ Lock alongside the previously announced four times Olivier Award nominee Summer Strallen (Meg Giry in Love Never Dies), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Queenie in Hex, NT,) Ryan Anderson (Rudolpho in Matilda the Musical), Charlotte Kennedy (Cosette in Les Miserables) and Anton Stephans (Little Shop of Horrors).

A further 9 additional cast members are also announced today:

Lloyd Notice (Mufasa, The Lion King)

Keisha Amponsa Banson (Mrs Neilsen, Girl From the North Country)

Alastair Parker (Fezziwig, A Christmas Carol, Old Vic)

Julie Jupp (Ghost of Christmas Past, A Christmas Carol, Old Vic)

Simon Anthony (Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre)

Kris Manuel (Mary Poppins, The Phantom of the Opera)

Christopher Erasmus (Beast, Beauty and the Beast)

Maisie Mardle (Matilda, Matilda the Musical)

During the tensions and uncertainties of World War 2 America, Hollywood movie star Vera Webster (Summer Strallen) returns to Vashon Island and her childhood home, Winghaven Park, during a national fundraising tour to sell war bonds to the public. Her three-day stay turns into a journey of self discovery as she navigates an estranged sister, buried family secrets and rekindles a long-lost love with her high school sweetheart.

100 seats at each performance of this major new musical will be available to the public. With every ticket priced at £22, you can be among the first to see this extraordinary musical on stage.

Creative team:

Director Gabriel Barre

Musical Supervisor Paul Schofield

Set Designer Justin Williams

Costume Designer Reuben Speed

Lighting Designer Toby Darvill

Sound Designer Dan Samson

Choreographer George Lyons

Casting Harry Blumenau CDG CDA

Marketing Make A Noise

PR Kevin Wilson PR

General Management /UK Executive Producer Thomas Hopkins Productions

