Jamie Muscato Joins Workshop Performances of WINGHAVEN PARK

Performances are 25-26 September.
West End star Jamie Muscato (Christian in Moulin Rouge!, Guy in Once, JD in Heathers) has joined the 16-strong cast for three staged workshop performances in London of the new American musical Winghaven Park.
Jamie will co-star as Rev. James ‘Jim’ Lock alongside the previously announced four times Olivier Award nominee Summer Strallen (Meg Giry in Love Never Dies), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Queenie in Hex, NT,) Ryan Anderson (Rudolpho in Matilda the Musical), Charlotte Kennedy (Cosette in Les Miserables) and Anton Stephans (Little Shop of Horrors).
A further 9 additional cast members are also announced today:
Lloyd Notice (Mufasa, The Lion King)
Keisha Amponsa Banson (Mrs Neilsen, Girl From the North Country)
Alastair Parker (Fezziwig, A Christmas Carol, Old Vic)
Julie Jupp (Ghost of Christmas Past, A Christmas Carol, Old Vic)
Simon Anthony (Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre)
Kris Manuel (Mary Poppins, The Phantom of the Opera)
Christopher Erasmus (Beast, Beauty and the Beast)
Maisie Mardle (Matilda, Matilda the Musical)
During the tensions and uncertainties of World War 2 America, Hollywood movie star Vera Webster (Summer Strallen) returns to Vashon Island and her childhood home, Winghaven Park, during a national fundraising tour to sell war bonds to the public. Her three-day stay turns into a journey of self discovery as she navigates an estranged sister, buried family secrets and rekindles a long-lost love with her high school sweetheart.
100 seats at each performance of this major new musical will be available to the public. With every ticket priced at £22, you can be among the first to see this extraordinary musical on stage.
Director Gabriel Barre
Musical Supervisor Paul Schofield
Set Designer Justin Williams
Costume Designer Reuben Speed
Lighting Designer Toby Darvill
Sound Designer Dan Samson
Choreographer George Lyons
Casting Harry Blumenau CDG CDA
Marketing Make A Noise
PR Kevin Wilson PR
General Management /UK Executive Producer Thomas Hopkins Productions
Videos