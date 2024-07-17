James Graham's PUNCH Will Transfer to London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Young Vic Theatre has announced the London transfer of Punch, the latest five-star sell-out show from Olivier Award-winning playwright James Graham (Best of Enemies, Dear England, This House, Sherwood) and Nottingham Playhouse, which brings Jacob Dunne’s powerful and moving memoir to the stage. Based on the book Right From Wrong, Punch tells an extraordinary true story of tragedy, forgiveness, redemption and reform, and has ignited discussions across the country from theatres to courthouses to the House of Commons. Punch is directed by Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director Adam Penford with production design by Anna Fleischle, and will run in the Young Vic Main House from 1 March to 12 April with press night on 6 March 2025.

Post-show talks will be held to discuss the themes of the show with Jacob Dunne and guests following the performance on 11 March, 7.30pm, and on 19 March, 2.30pm with a panel of guests, with further details to be announced.

Jacob Dunne, a teenager from Nottingham, spends his Saturday nights seeking thrills with his friends. One fateful evening, an impulsive punch leads to fatal consequences. After serving prison time, Jacob finds himself lost and directionless. Searching for answers, Joan and David – the parents of his victim James – ask to meet, sparking a profound transformation in Jacob’s life.

Original cast members Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street, Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Tony Hirst (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) and David Shields (Masters of the Air, Black Mirror) reprise their roles as Joan, David and Jacob, respectively. The cast is completed by Alec Boaden (Masters of the Air, Random Acts) as Raf, DS Villiers and Sam; Shalisha James-Davis (Mary Queen of Scots, Romeo and Juliet) as Clare and Nicola; and Emma Pallant (Cowbois, Queenie) as Wendy, Sandra and Jacob’s Mum.

James Graham, Playwright, said: “This play and the incredible story it tells could not mean more to me. It feels like one of the most moving and urgent real-life dramas I’ve had the honour of translating to the stage. But despite its important themes of justice, forgiveness, and the human cost of a decade of neglect in these communities, I’m so proud of the surprisingly funny and oddly hopeful show that Adam Penford and the cast have built. I’ve never not watched without ugly crying and can’t wait to share it with a wider audience.”

Adam Penford, Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director and Director of Punch, said: “I'm thrilled to be bringing Punch to the Young Vic, a venue that has its community at its heart, and to give more people the opportunity to experience this unforgettable story. Punch had a profound impact on our audiences in Nottingham because the story is so moving, and asks important questions about what it means to be human and what kind of society we want to live in. It’s particularly pertinent as we enter a new political chapter in the UK. James Graham's expert writing, with its trademark wit, humanity and storytelling skill, is a joy to stage. And working with the real-life people who feature in the play has been an unforgettably humbling experience for all of us."

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Young Vic Artistic Director, said: “Punch is an incredibly moving, heartwarming, gut-wrenching play by one our finest writers. It’s an extraordinary story both on and off the page and like the very best theatre, it reflects humanity and transcends the stage. It has captured hearts and minds across the country, resonating not only with local communities but in national politics with recommendations by MPs in the House of Commons. We are proud to be staging this production from the brilliant Nottingham Playhouse. This is vital viewing, I urge you to see it.”

Lighting Design is by Robbie Butler, Sound Design and Composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, Movement Direction by Leanne Pinder, Movement Consultation by Lynne Page, Casting by Christopher Worrall CDG, Voice and Dialect Coaching by Sally Hague, Fight Direction by Kev McCurdy, Production Consultation by Jacob Dunne.

The Young Vic presents the Nottingham Playhouse production of Punch in association with KPPL Productions and Mark Gordon Pictures.

