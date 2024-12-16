James Graham's PUNCH Extends Run at Young Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Young Vic Theatre has announced a two week extension to the London transfer of Punch due to public demand, now set to run in the Young Vic Main House from 1 March to 26 April with press night on 6 March 2025.

Punch is the latest five-star sell-out show from Olivier Award-winning playwright James Graham (Best of Enemies, Dear England, This House, Sherwood) and Nottingham Playhouse, which brings Jacob Dunne's powerful and moving memoir to the stage.

Based on the book Right From Wrong, Punch tells an extraordinary true story of tragedy, forgiveness, redemption and reform, and has ignited discussions across the country from theatres to courthouses to the House of Commons. Punch is directed by Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director Adam Penford with production design by Anna Fleischle.

Jacob Dunne, a teenager from Nottingham, spends his Saturday nights seeking thrills with his friends. One fateful evening, an impulsive punch leads to fatal consequences. After serving prison time, Jacob finds himself lost and directionless. Searching for answers, Joan and David – the parents of his victim James – ask to meet, sparking a profound transformation in Jacob's life.

Original cast members Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street, Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Tony Hirst (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) and David Shields (Masters of the Air, Black Mirror) reprise their roles as Joan, David and Jacob, respectively. The cast is completed by Alec Boaden (Masters of the Air, Random Acts) as Raf, DS Villiers and Sam; Shalisha James-Davis (Mary Queen of Scots, Romeo and Juliet) as Clare and Nicola; and Emma Pallant (Cowbois, Queenie) as Wendy, Sandra and Jacob's Mum.

Punch is currently nominated for Best New Play in the 25th Annual WhatsOnstage Awards as well as Best Supporting Performer in a Play for Julie Hesmondhalgh. Earlier this year, David Shields won the award for Best Performance in a Play at the UK Theatre Awards for his role in Punch. Playwright James Graham was awarded the 2024 Kevin Pakenham Prize from the Longford Trust for Punch and its work in championing prison reform.

James Graham, Playwright, said: “This play and the incredible story it tells could not mean more to me. It feels like one of the most moving and urgent real-life dramas I've had the honour of translating to the stage. But despite its important themes of justice, forgiveness, and the human cost of a decade of neglect in these communities, I'm so proud of the surprisingly funny and oddly hopeful show that Adam Penford and the cast have built. I've never not watched without ugly crying and can't wait to share it with a wider audience.”

James Graham's stage adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's Boys from the Blackstuff begins a UK tour at Theatre Royal Windsor from 29 January 2025 and his Olivier-Award winning play Dear England returns to The National Theatre from 10 March 2025.

Post-show talks will be held to discuss the themes of the show with Jacob Dunne and guests following the performance on 11 March, 7.30pm, and on 19 March, 2.30pm with a panel of guests, with further details to be announced.

Lighting Design is by Robbie Butler, Sound Design and Composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, Movement Direction by Leanne Pinder, Movement Consultation by Lynne Page, Casting by Christopher Worrall CDG, Voice and Dialect Coaching by Sally Hague, Fight Direction by Kev McCurdy, Production Consultation by Jacob Dunne.

