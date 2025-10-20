JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL Will Have Semi-Staged Concert in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A world premiere semi-staged West End concert production of Jo - The Little Women Musical is set for next year. The performance will take place on Sunday January 25, 2026 at 7pm.

Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert will bring Louisa May Alcott’s classic story 'Little Women' to life in a bold new musical adaptation with a sweeping, timeless score.

At the heart of this coming-of-age story is Jo March, the original literary heroine - a fiercely passionate young writer whose grief over losing her sister inspires a story that continues to resonate with audiences everywhere. This enchanting new musical is for anyone who has dreamed big, questioned their path, or yearned to share their story.



Jo - The Little Women Musical has music by Dan Redfeld, book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, and is directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter. It will come to life on the stage of one of the West End’s most beautiful theatres, the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which recently underwent a stunning £60 million restoration by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The cast includes two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (42nd Street) as Aunt March, West End star Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera) as Meg March, TV star Sophie Pollono (the Showtime series, I Love That For You) as Amy March, Eleanor Grant (Avatar LIVE) as Beth March, Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!) as Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence, and more to be announced.

The concert follows the global release in May of a Studio Album released on Center Stage Records and recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, produced by five-time Grammy nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld. The album is available on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music and as a special 2-CD set available on Center Stage Records.



Dan Redfeld, Composer and Music Producer, said: “Following the amazing critical response to the Jo album, we are thrilled to finally bring this magical musical to life in London’s West End featuring many of the wonderful artists who worked on the album.”



Kelly Mathieson and Tobias Turley will be performing exclusive excerpts from the musical at this weekend’s Musical Con 2025 in London, and there will be special competitions and fantastic giveaways at the show’s stand, which will be manned by members of the creative team.