JAACKMAATE'S HAPPY HOUR PODCAST Extends UK Tour

The tour opens at the King's Theatre in Glasgow on Sunday 16 April.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Following a sell-out debut tour this February, the team behind the award-winning, critically acclaimed, Spotify podcast JaackMaate's Happy Hour, are extending their smash hit across the UK with the The Round Sheep Tour.

Opening at the King's Theatre in Glasgow on Sunday 16th April for this 17 date extension, the dynamic trio (and maybe Alfie) will round off the tour in Oxford on 13th May.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 10th March with a Ticketmaster pre-sale from Thursday 9th March at 10am and are available from www.HappyHourLive.co.uk.

Presented by JaackMaate, Stevie White and Robbie Knox, Happy Hour is the most popular British podcast on Spotify and regularly tops the most listened to charts.

Happy Hour Live will feature plenty of shenanigans and fan favourites like Martin the Guinea Pig Centipede, Creepy Library and Mack Bean, as well as fan unfavourites, like Urban Legends.

There will be a chance for the audience to confess their sins, as well as a Q&A so fans can finally get an answer to their burning questions from the Happy Hour gang.

Jaackmaate, or Jack Dean, is a Norwich-based YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers. Jack has been a YouTuber for over a decade and started the Happy Hour podcast in 2018. He is a presenter for his favourite football team, West Ham United, and is a keen poker player and an aficionado of soft play areas.

Stevie White is a Twitch streamer and content creator signed to David Beckham's esports company Guild. After studying animation at university Stevie trained to be an optician, leaving in 2021 to work full time on Happy Hour and Twitch. He has a pet guinea pig called Martin.

Robbie Knox is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, producer, director and writer. Robbie worked on Sky Sports' flagship sports entertainment show Soccer AM from 2000-2007 before leaving to start his own production company. He was the first goalkeeper to win a trophy at the new Wembley Stadium (whilst playing for a Soccer AM team) and used to live in a ski resort in Canada.

Tour Dates

April

16.04.23 GLASGOW, King's Theatre

17.04.23 SHEFFIELD, Octagon

20.04.23 LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall

21.04.23 NOTTINGHAM, Playhouse

23.04.23 BRIGHTON, Dome

24.04.23 BOURNEMOUTH, Pavilion

28.04.23 BATH, Forum

29.04.23 LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic

30.04.23 LEEDS, Grand

May

02.05.23 WARWICK, Arts Centre

03.05.23 HULL, City Hall

04.05.23 MIDDLESBOROUGH, Town Hall

06.05.23 IPSWICH, Regent

09.05.23 DUBLIN, Olympia

10.05.23 BELFAST, Ulster Hall

12.05.23 SWANSEA, Grand

13.05.23 OXFORD, New Theatre




