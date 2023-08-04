J Neve Harrington Brings SOME TIMES to Lilian Baylis Studio

J Neve Harrington makes her Lilian Baylis Studio debut with the world premiere of SOME TIMES, a new full-length work, from Wednesday 11 – Friday 13 October.

SOME TIMES considers the different ways in which time organises experiences, referencing the climate crisis, the digital space, geological movements and distinctly human time scales. The production offers possibilities for how we might hold space together, across generations, at this moment in time.

On the Lilian Baylis Studio’s intimate stage, the show is performed in the round by an intergenerational cast of professional artists and a community cast of local young adults from Big Creative Education, London’s largest creative college. The show explores the dichotomy of lightness and darkness, and asks: what should we pay attention to in the present, and might that choice impact future generations?

The set design for SOME TIMES includes hand-made fabric collages. The wool used in the space is donated by Dollfus-Mieg & Compagnie, a centuries old needlecraft brand inspiring creativity and community, one stitch at a time.

SOME TIMES builds on a body of work that explores how we experience the passing of time. Harrington’s 2013 work 10 Minutes, which was presented in a disused shop space in Archway, asked people to donate a moment to hold still. The Human Clock (big time) also challenged the notion of time, with a handmade paper clock performers moved themselves.

Harrington’s work includes writing, dance, choreography, drawing, video, installation, costume and space design, often in durational formats where audiences can participate in different ways. Her research focuses on neurodivergent information and sensory processing. She mainly works in gallery and non-stage spaces and creates in various collaborative relationships, including with long-term dance collaborator Elisa Vassena. Harrington has worked with Newcastle’s Dance City, Scottish Dance Theatre & V&A Dundee, Arnolfini in Bristol, Turner Contemporary and BALTIC CCA Gateshead amongst others.



J Neve Harrington says: “SOME TIMES is my largest work to-date, bringing together the different modalities I work with in movement, text and visual design aspects. Working within a theatre space in this format is a new challenge for me. I’ve found myself really having to renew my commitment to lean into intuition around how images, textures and words collide in this work, bringing my experience in other presentation formats to shape a journey which is sometimes dense whilst also allowing a spaciousness that invites audiences to meet the work in their own way(s).



“As I have been feeling my way between what I perceive as the conventions of the theatre space, I’ve wondered if this ambitious work might be the strangest I’ve ever made.

“The work is both a culmination of research into time(s), and a step into a different way of making. SOME TIMES at Sadler’s Wells brings together multiple strands of my work in new ways, including set design, choreography, writing, costuming and performance.”



Contains mild swearing (not suitable for children under 12 years)



Audio described and Relaxed performance on Thursday 12 October at 8 pm with accompanying Touch Tour at 7 pm.