Initial Cast Set For SCISSORHANDZ at Southwark Playhouse, Elephant

SCISSORHANDZ has found its lead cast! Jordan Kai Burnett (Magic Mike Live Las Vegas, Romy & Michele the Musical, Seattle) will star as Scissorhands, a role she originated in the original Los Angeles production, and 4-time Olivier Award nominee, Emma Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mrs Henderson Presents, Half A Sixpence, Love Story all West End) will star as Peg.

SCISSORHANDZ will open at Southwark Playhouse, Elephant from 23 January 2025 for an exclusive 10-week engagement closing on 29 March. There will be an official opening night on Thursday 30 January. Tickets on sale now!

Jordan & Emma will be joined by Dionne Gipson (original Scissorhandz cast member, Los Angeles Pee Wee's Big Holiday for Netflix) as The Inventor, Lauren Jones (Ragtime, London) as Kim, Annabelle Terry (Who do ya Love?, London West End, Tales from Hans Cristian Anderson, Guilford) as Esmeralda, Ryan O'Connor (original Scissorhandz cast member, Los Angeles) as Helen, Richard Carson (The Hired Man, MAMMA MIA!, Oklahoma!, all West End) as Jim. The Ensemble will be played by Candida Mosoma (Lion King, UK & Ireland Tour, International Tour & South Africa, Pricilla Queen Of The Desert, Johannesburg & Hong Kong), Luke Cairns (Little Women, London), Grace Towning (Mean Girls, West End, 9 to 5, West End).

Jordan Kai Burnett said “This show may have started as a beautiful pipe dream in a bar in Los Angeles, but it quickly grew into something much more: a safe haven where everyone could come together and celebrate their uniqueness. It’s a space for all of us to be exactly who we are, unapologetically. SCISSORHANDZ has this uncanny way of returning just when the world needs it most, and there couldn’t be a better time for me to join the London cast for our European debut. This cast is absolutely wild, with the most insane talent. I think London audiences are about to lose their minds at just how camp, fierce, and electrifying this show is. We are about to set London on fire!”

Emma Williams “I think like many 80’s babies, Edward Scissorhands was one of my first crushes! The outsider, the sublimely unique, the other from another mother, our beloved hero/weirdo…. how could I do anything but say yes to playing Peg? I am beyond excited to delve into this show. Whether you call it a celebration, a tribute, a musical parody, it’s going to be truly EPIC!”

SCISSORHANDZ is a fresh and funny reinvention of Tim Burton’s cult classic Edward Scissorhands. This pop-musical parody extravaganza is a celebration of those who dare to be different, packed with a killer soundtrack featuring the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Alanis Morissette, plus more iconic hits you know and love. This is more than just a musical; it’s a movement!

After a wildly successful, sold-out run in Hollywood, where it captivated audiences and earned rave reviews, SCISSORHANDZ is set to take London by storm.

Further casting to be announced.

SCISSORHANDZ is written and directed by Bradley Bredeweg with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, set design by James Pearse Connelly, costume design by Abby Clarke, lighting design by Adam King, sound design by Yvonne Gilbert, casting by Harry Blumenau Casting, production management by James Anderton and general management by Wildpark Entertainment.

