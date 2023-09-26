Initial Cast Announced for the West End Return of LA CLIQUE in November

La Clique will preview from 8 November in the iconic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Underbelly has anounced the initial cast for the return of the Olivier award-winning, ground-breaking cabaret, La Clique to the West End.

La Clique will preview from the 8th of November, opening the curtains officially from 15th November and will conclude on the 6th January 2024 in in the iconic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square.  With Christmas fast approaching La Clique is the critically acclaimed, pulse-racing show to watch this festive season and is guaranteed to blow audiences away night after night.

Returning to the West End this Christmas, is Lj Marles who once again will astound audiences with his tension strap artistry, internationally renowned clown Tara Boom will once more take to the stage with her incredible foot juggling and David Pereira will defy the laws of the human body with his contortion.

Vocalist Chastity Belt will make her Leicester Square debut and will raise the roof with her powerhouse voice alongside further world-renowned artists still to be announced.

Born at the Edinburgh Festival in 2004 and subsequently travelling the world to international acclaim, La Clique is widely regarded as THE original Spiegeltent cabaret show that created a genre of its own. With its award winning and superlative family of circus, cabaret and music performers as well as its unique and irreverent atmosphere, La Clique promises once again to be the highlight of the festive calendar as it makes it’s eagerly anticipated return for the fourth year.

The Leicester Square Spiegeltent sits at the heart of Underbelly’s Christmas in Leicester Square, which transforms the centre of bustling London into a magical destination. This festive season enjoy the Christmas markets at both Leicester Square and Trafalgar Square. They include a range of beautiful outdoor bars, delicious food vendors and traditional market stalls. Underbelly has delivered Christmas in Leicester Square on behalf of City of Westminster since 2016.

Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden




