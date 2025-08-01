INSIDE AMERICAN PIE, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN And More Set for Curve Leicester's 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leicester’s Curve Theatre has announced a slate of new Made at Curve productions and co-productions for 2025 and 2026, featuring a major Kander and Ebb revival, a rehearsed reading of an American classic, and a UK premiere of a hit Canadian docu-concert. These new offerings follow Curve’s tradition of bold programming and dynamic collaborations with regional, national, and international partners.

PURLIE VICTORIOUS

A Made at Curve production in partnership with Serendipity Institute for Black Arts and Heritage

30 October – 1 November 2025

As part of its Black History Month programming, Curve will present a rehearsed reading of Purlie Victorious, Ossie Davis’ groundbreaking satire, in partnership with Curve Associate Company Serendipity Institute for Black Arts and Heritage.

Set in the segregated American South, Purlie Victorious follows the Reverend Purlie Victorious Judson and his plan to reclaim the Big Bethel church for his community. Using sharp wit and bold humor, Davis' 1961 play takes on racism with compassion, clarity, and irrepressible comedic energy.

This marks the latest in a series of Black History Month readings at Curve, which has included A Raisin in the Sun and The Mountaintop. Purlie Victorious is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.

INSIDE AMERICAN PIE

A Mirvish, Harmony House, and Made at Curve co-production

26 February – 14 March 2026

Curve will present the UK premiere of Inside American Pie, the acclaimed docu-concert created by Mike Ross and Sarah Wilson. The show has captivated audiences in Canada for over five years and now makes its British debut in Leicester.

Part concert, part musical time capsule, Inside American Pie explores the riddles and cultural references behind Don McLean’s legendary song. With iconic music from the 1950s and ‘60s—including hits by Janis Joplin, The Beatles, and Bob Dylan—this multimedia experience unpacks the real stories behind the lyrics of “the day the music died.”

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

A Made at Curve, Bristol Old Vic, and Mayflower Southampton co-production

Running at Curve 3 – 25 April 2026

Curve will launch a new revival of Kiss of the Spider Woman, the Tony Award-winning musical by Kander and Ebb, with a co-production also touring to Bristol Old Vic and Mayflower Studios in Southampton. Directed by Paul Foster (Kiss Me, Kate, A Little Night Music), this will be the first major UK revival of the show since its West End run in 1992.

Anna-Jane Casey will star as Aurora, the enigmatic movie icon and Spider Woman. Casey’s extensive West End credits include Cabaret, Girl From the North Country, and Billy Elliot.

Featuring a creative team including choreographer Joanna Goodwin, set designer David Woodhead, Costume Designer Gabriella Slade, orchestrator Sarah Travis, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Matt Peploe, and casting by Stuart Burt CDG, the production promises a fresh, intimate take on the story of two prisoners whose shared fantasies offer escape—and risk.

BANK OF DAVE – MUSICAL IN DEVELOPMENT

Curve has also revealed that a new British musical based on the life of philanthropist Dave Fishwick is in development. Bank of Dave will be directed by Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, with a book by Rob Madge, music by Pippa Cleary, and lyrics by Madge and Cleary. The show is based on the documentary, book, and Netflix film of the same name, and is being developed in partnership with The Lowry, ROYO, and Future Artists Entertainment.