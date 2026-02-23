I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL Cast and Album Launch at The Other Palace

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast of the outrageous new 80's horror comedy rock musical I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL, transferring off-West End from Edinburgh Festival Fringe to London's The Other Palace Studio from 2 - 26 April 2026, has been announced.

Backed by Tony-nominated co-producers of Broadway's Operation Mincemeat, Feuille Dooley Productions, the show will spook London audiences in a non-stop, big laugh, high-voltage production from the mind of writer Sean Matthew Whiteford and director-choreographer Rachel Klein (Bettie Page: Queen of Pin-ups).

Cast for this hotly anticipated run includes a mix of new faces and returning cast. Reprising their roles are: Sean Arkless (I Am Harvey Milk) as Satan, Caitlin Anderson (Wicked West End; Grease) as Tiffani, Charis Stockton (Aladdin; Snow White) as Heather, and Louis Hearsey (Beauty and the Beast; Cliffs) as Todd. Joining the cast are: Aoife Haakenson (SIX UK & International Tour; Pop Off Michelangelo Edinburgh Fringe) as Nancy, Jordan Fox (Frozen West End; Kinky Boots West End) as Rod, Ashley Goh (Babies West End concert; FURY & ELYSIUM) as Debbie, Jacob Birch (Disney's Maleficent; Jack and the Beanstalk) as Doobie.

I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is a queer 80s high school horror-comedy with an electrifying original rock score. After one humiliation too many, four-eyed wallflower Nancy Nelson cries out to the heavens for help – but it's Satan, in full glam-metal glory, who answers, transforming her into a big-haired, foul-mouthed rocker babe with a taste for the souls of her tormentors. Outrageous, laugh-out-loud funny, with an undeniably heartfelt queer love story, I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is an 80s horror fever dream come to life on stage.

Also landing just in time for a sneaky first-listen, the Concept Album of I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL released on all major streaming platforms on 14 February.

The studio cast recording - produced and recorded at Whiteford's home studio in Catskill, NY - features two-time Grammy Award winning artist Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Caroline or Change) as Nancy, Giuliana DePietro (Babe Patrol) as Debbie, Adam Ezegelian (Adam and The Metal Hawks, American Idol) as Doobie, Cai Campbell (Rent, Hairspray national tour) as Tiffani, Hannah Bonnett (Exorcistic: The Rock Musical, Legally Blonde national tour) as Heather, Gene Taylor (NBC's The Voice) as Todd, rocker/comedian Paul Saylor as Big Rod, and the creator Sean Matthew Whiteford (The Rock Orchestra US tour, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Satan.

“Our London cast for I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is truly fantastic! I can't wait to see what this talented bunch brings to our high-octane, feel-good show. I'm also excited that the whole world can now hear the show's music. This album was a major labor of love and creativity,” said Sean Matthew Whiteford, writer of book, music, lyrics.

Claire Feuille and Josh Dooley of Feuille Dooley Productions will serve as Lead Producers.