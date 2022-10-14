Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Historical Performance Ensemble Figure Brings REFLECTION AND REMEMBRANCE To Union Chapel

Led by a fantastic guest speaker, Reflection and Remembrance will be an evening of stillness, solemnity, and poignancy. 

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  
Historical Performance Ensemble Figure Brings REFLECTION AND REMEMBRANCE To Union Chapel

As we enter the season of remembrance in early November, historical performance ensemble Figure invites audiences to an evening of reflective words and captivating choral music at Union Chapel, Islington.

Following their sell out performances of Bach's St John Passion and Handel's late operatic masterpiece Serse at Opera Holland Park last summer, Figure's new concert will feature requiems by two enchanting French composers, Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) and Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704). Led by a fantastic guest speaker, Reflection and Remembrance will be an evening of stillness, solemnity, and poignancy.

The 'requiem' presented in the concert sees Charpentier's Messe pour les trépassés (Mass for the Departed) paired with his Prose des morts (a setting of the Dies Irae). Together they form a powerful musical journey, ranging from the fiery wrath of the Dies Irae at its centre, to the plaintive lamentations which open and close the mass. Charpentier will be followed by Fauré's 1893 Requiem. These beautiful pieces were originally intended to be performed broken up and interspersed by formal words or personal reflections, as part of church services.

Figure represents the emerging generation of historically minded musicians, eager to expand the scope of historical performance beyond the usual Baroque (1600-1750) and Renaissance (1400-1600) periods. Figure presents music from both the 17th and 19th centuries. In the Charpentier (composed in the 1670s) you can expect to see a 'serpent' (an ancestor of the tuba in the shape of a snake); whilst in Fauré's Requiem (the 1893 chamber version), the string players will adopt the expressive playing style of late 19th-century France.

Formed in the wake of the pandemic, Figure has been shaped by the desire to bring music back to live audiences. Prioritising intimacy in their performances and the human connection which lends music so much of its meaning, Figure aims to marry the two by using space and light to bring audiences as close to their work as possible. Founded by conductor and harpsichordist Frederick Waxman, Figure is a forward-thinking historical performance ensemble, performing music of the past using the instruments and techniques from the era of the music's creation. The company aim to offer more than just concerts, but full experiences, as well as improving access to classical music by taking it out of traditional venues and offering reduced-price tickets.

It's a vibrant, thoroughly entertaining production, thanks to Figure's founder, young conductor, Frederick Waxman. He assembles a superb ensemble of singers, actors and orchestral players and offers an intelligent and intimate re-examination of Handel's opera ... Waxman conducts with warmth and energy, always attentive to change of pace and dynamics.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Leah Harvey, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alfred Enoch & Martha Plimpton to Star in AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplaceLeah Harvey, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alfred Enoch & Martha Plimpton to Star in AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
October 17, 2022

Nica Burns has announced a new production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, directed by Josie Rourke, starring Leah Harvey as Rosalind, Rose Ayling-Ellis as Celia, Alfred Enoch as Orlando and with Martha Plimpton in the role of Jaques.
Brendan Coyle, Jolly Abraham & More to Star in THE WEIR at the Abbey TheatreBrendan Coyle, Jolly Abraham & More to Star in THE WEIR at the Abbey Theatre
October 17, 2022

Rehearsals have begun for a major new production of Conor McPherson’s acclaimed 1997 play, The Weir. Directed by Abbey Theatre Artistic Director, Caitríona McLaughlin, this production will be staged at the Abbey theatre this winter.
Photos: First Look at HistoryRiot's 1797: THE MARINER'S REVENGEPhotos: First Look at HistoryRiot's 1797: THE MARINER'S REVENGE
October 17, 2022

The production images have been released for HistoryRiot’s thrilling promenade show 1797: The Mariner’s Revenge. This haunting and hilarious production, written by Mark Knightley, will take audiences through the never-before-seen attics of the Admiral’s House at the Old Royal Naval College. As Lord Nelson dines in the grand rooms below, upstairs in the attic, an injured mariner plots revenge…
Punchdrunk Enrichment Open 'The Lost Lending Library'Punchdrunk Enrichment Open 'The Lost Lending Library'
October 17, 2022

The Lost Lending Library, Punchdrunk Enrichment's immersive family experience set in a magical travelling library, has a limited run at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, London from 13 December (press performances on 14 December).
SING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in DecemberSING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in December
October 17, 2022

After too many COVID Christmas cancellations, the cult hit 'Sing-A-Long-A Muppet Christmas Carol' returns, because we all really need it right now…