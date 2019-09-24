HGO Presents Puccini's LA BOHEME At Jacksons Lane

Thirty years have passed since a tragedy impacted on five budding artists.... Marcello has become renowned as a photographer, and the five reunite at a gallery opening of his early work. As they gaze into the smiling faces of themselves as carefree twentysomethings, their minds go back to the moment that shook their young lives.......

HGO's imaginativelya??staged production is by the awarda??winning Daisy Evans, designed by Jake Wiltshire and with Juliane Gallant as music director. Once again HGO is proud to present an international cast of tomorrow's opera stars, outstanding young soloists on the threshold of dynamic careers. As always, we have two casts, performing alternate nights. Together, the team give Puccini's most celebrated opera a powerful, dramatic and original rebirth.

HGO is delighted to work again with Daisy. Her last production for us, Mozart's Così fan tutte, won the Off West End Opera Award. Since then she has been nominated for Young Director at the International Opera Awards, and has undertaken praised productions for Welsh National Opera, Longborough, Glyndebourne Festival and with Silent Opera, who have performed her productions in Helsinki, Beijing and Bolzano. With her colleague from Silent Opera, Jake Wiltshire, as set and lighting designer, the rising young Canadian Juliane Gallant conducting the HGO Orchestra, and our dedicated casts, we can promise a memorable evening.

Tickets (unreserved): a??27 (premium), a??22 (standard) Concessions and student tickets available November 11a??15 Online tickets: tiny.cc/boheme Phone bookings: 0800 411 8881

Founded in 1990, the charity HGO is one of Britain's leading training opera companies; committed to the development of young singers, it stages two productions each year. Its consistently high musical, vocal and productions standards make HGO an important part of the artistic life of North London, and it is regularly nominated as a finalist for the Off West End (Offies) Award, most recently for its May 2019 production of 'Partenope'.





