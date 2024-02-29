HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Embark on a New UK Tour This Autumn

Following a West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018, two national tours and record breaking runs at London's The Other Palace, Heathers the Musical is back on tour this year opening on 24 July at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

The 2024 Class of Westerberg High will be announced shortly.

Greetings and salutations! Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is so very a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

That is until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the initial run and selling-out prior to its opening gala performance. It had similar success transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The show then broke records again back at its original home, The Other Palace, as the longest running show in the venue's history.

The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Windsor

theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

24 – 27 July 2024

01753 853 888

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

30 July – 3 August 2024

01225 448844

On Sale: 6 March

King's Theatre Portsmouth

kingsportsmouth.co.uk

6 - 10 August 2024

023 9282 8282

On Sale: 8 March

Wales Millennium Centre

wmc.org.uk

13 – 17 August 2024

029 2063 6464

On Sale: 8 March

Theatre Royal Newcastle

theatreroyal.co.uk

3 – 7 September 2024

0191 232 7010

On Sale: 20 March

Milton Keynes Theatre

atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

10 – 14 September 2024

On Sale: 8 March

Storyhouse Chester

storyhouse.com

17 –21 September 2024

01244 409 113

On Sale: 11 March

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

1 – 5 October 2024

0114 249 6000

On Sale: 23 March

Stockton Globe Theatre

stocktonglobe.co.uk

15 – 19 October 2024

On Sale: 8 March

Princess Theatre Torquay

atgtickets.com/Torquay

5 – 9 November

On Sale: 8 March

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith