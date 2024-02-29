HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Embark on a New UK Tour This Autumn

the record-breaking hit show heathers returns for a new uk tour this autumn
Following a West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018, two national tours and record breaking runs at London's The Other Palace, Heathers the Musical is back on tour this year opening on 24 July at Theatre Royal Windsor.
Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!
The 2024 Class of Westerberg High will be announced shortly.
Greetings and salutations! Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is so very a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.
That is until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.
The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the initial run and selling-out prior to its opening gala performance. It had similar success transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The show then broke records again back at its original home, The Other Palace, as the longest running show in the venue's history.
The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.
Theatre Royal Windsor
theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk
24 – 27 July 2024
01753 853 888
Theatre Royal Bath
theatreroyal.org.uk
30 July – 3 August 2024
01225 448844
On Sale: 6 March
King's Theatre Portsmouth
kingsportsmouth.co.uk
6 - 10 August 2024
023 9282 8282
On Sale: 8 March
Wales Millennium Centre
wmc.org.uk
13 – 17 August 2024
029 2063 6464
On Sale: 8 March
Theatre Royal Newcastle
theatreroyal.co.uk
3 – 7 September 2024
0191 232 7010
On Sale: 20 March
Milton Keynes Theatre
atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes
10 – 14 September 2024
On Sale: 8 March
Storyhouse Chester
storyhouse.com
17 –21 September 2024
01244 409 113
On Sale: 11 March
Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
1 – 5 October 2024
0114 249 6000
On Sale: 23 March
Stockton Globe Theatre
stocktonglobe.co.uk
15 – 19 October 2024
On Sale: 8 March
Princess Theatre Torquay
atgtickets.com/Torquay
5 – 9 November
On Sale: 8 March
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
