HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Embark on a New UK Tour This Autumn

the record-breaking hit show heathers returns for a new uk tour this autumn

By: Feb. 29, 2024
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Embark on a New UK Tour This Autumn

Following a West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018, two national tours and record breaking runs at London's The Other Palace, Heathers the Musical is back on tour this year opening on 24 July at Theatre Royal Windsor. 

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

The 2024 Class of Westerberg High will be announced shortly.

Greetings and salutations! Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is so very a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

That is until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the initial run and selling-out prior to its opening gala performance. It had similar success transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The show then broke records again back at its original home, The Other Palace, as the longest running show in the venue's history.

The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

 

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Windsor                                            
theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk
24 – 27 July 2024                                                       
01753 853 888

Theatre Royal Bath                                                   
theatreroyal.org.uk
30 July – 3 August 2024                                             
01225 448844
On Sale: 6 March

King's Theatre Portsmouth                                      
kingsportsmouth.co.uk
6 - 10 August 2024                                                     
023 9282 8282
On Sale: 8 March

Wales Millennium Centre                                            
 wmc.org.uk
13 – 17 August 2024                                                            
029 2063 6464
On Sale: 8 March

Theatre Royal Newcastle                                          
theatreroyal.co.uk
3 – 7 September 2024                                                
0191 232 7010
On Sale: 20 March

Milton Keynes Theatre                                             
atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes
10 – 14 September 2024
On Sale: 8 March

Storyhouse Chester                                                
  storyhouse.com
17 –21 September 2024                                            
01244 409 113
On Sale: 11 March

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre                                       
 sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
1 – 5 October 2024                                                    
0114 249 6000
On Sale: 23 March

Stockton Globe Theatre                                           
 stocktonglobe.co.uk
15 – 19 October 2024
On Sale: 8 March

Princess Theatre Torquay                                        
atgtickets.com/Torquay
5 – 9 November
On Sale: 8 March

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith




Videos