HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Extends Run at The Other Palace Through 4 September

Heathers the Musical - the wickedly funny and high-octane rock musical, has extended its run at The Other Palace through 4 September.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the musical started its UK journey with a cult following and was a box office record-breaker at The Other Palace in 2018, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season later that year. The production then returned to the Haymarket and played a hugely successful summer season this year, kick-starting the West End's pandemic recovery.

With a dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody...

The UK premiere of Heathers the Musical enjoyed two record-breaking opening seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018; going on to win the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical 2019.

The production before embarked on its Number 1. UK and Ireland tour this summer. The tour continues its run this autumn-winter calling at Brighton, Wimbledon, Bristol, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe and Cardiff, completing its run in Edinburgh on 11 December 2021.

Website: www.heathersthemusical.com

theotherpalace.co.uk/heathers-the-musical/