HAMILTON, SIX, and Many More Confirmed For The Acting For Others 2023 West End Flea Market

The event takes place on Saturday 20 May at St Paul's Church.

Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced the leading West End theatre shows participating in this year's West End Flea Market. The event takes place on Saturday 20 May at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden, from 10am - 2pm. Entry is just £5 and there is limited capacity to the event.

Top West End shows will set up uniquely designed stalls with show-themed merchandise, special limited-edition collectables, theatrical memorabilia, signed posters and special items for auction. Each stall will be tailored by the company to celebrate their productions, including Back to the Future, Concord Theatricals, Disney on Stage, Menier Chocolate Factory, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, The Phantom of The Opera, Rocky Horror Show, SIX the Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Mousetrap, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Theatre Café and Go Live Theatre Projects.

Signing autographs on the day, which this year relocates to inside the church, are Christopher Biggins, Arlene Phillips, Bonnie Langford, Samantha Bond, Harriet Thorpe, Frances Mayli McCann, Jordan Luke Gage, Jodie Steele, George Maguire, Cassidy Janson, Christina Bianco, Mazz Murray, Aimie Atkinson, John Owen-Jones and Oliver Tompsett.

Shows hosting a stall will compete to win Best Dressed Stall, decided by a panel of starry judges including West End Flea Market regular and national treasure Christopher Biggins and award-winning choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips, with the winner announced at the event.

Other highlights of the third annual market consist of the return of Biggins Bargains live auctions - the Bargain Hunt inspired activity where two celebrity teams battle it out to auction off their theatrical finds for the highest amount, taking place at 1pm inside the Church followed by a Panto Dame sing-along with West End sensation Emma Lindars. Flea Market favourite Psychic Su Pollard will also be back to tell your fortunes, and there's a chance to win VIP tickets to see Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends thanks to the tombola, as well as other prizes up for grabs in this year's raffle. Brand new Acting For Others merchandise will be available to purchase on the day, as well as signed posters and programmes, festival face painting and theatrical memorabilia.



