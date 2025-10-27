HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR Returns To The Ivy Club This Halloween Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elphin Productions and The Ivy Club will present the return of their annual A Nightmare on West Street – Halloween Spooktacular on Friday, October 31, and Sunday, November 2, in support of Actors’ Children’s Trust (ACT), which provides vital financial and emotional support for actors raising families.

The weekend begins on Friday, October 31, with Olivier Award winner Cassidy Janson (original Wicked cast, Beautiful) performing selections from both musicals with Joe Thomson and his band.

On Sunday, November 2, festivities begin with a Kids’ Party Halloween Spooktacular from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., followed by the evening’s A Nightmare on West Street event from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Maxine Smeaton, CEO of Actors’ Children’s Trust, said, “ACT is delighted to be the beneficiary charity of this wonderful event that not only raises vital funds but also celebrates creativity, family, and the spirit of coming together.”

The family-friendly afternoon features appearances by Chris Jarvis from CBeebies and puppets from the award-winning Little Angel Theatre, alongside face painting, a children’s disco, lunch, and fancy-dress activities. Tickets are priced at £25 per child, with £10 from each ticket donated to ACT.

The evening event, now in its fourth edition, will transform the Ivy Club into a multi-level Halloween experience with performances by Trevor Ashley (currently appearing in The Producers), Kelly O’Brien (the world’s leading Dolly Parton tribute artist), and live sets from the Vampire Live Band and members of the Prologue Band from the West End production of Cabaret. Guests can also enjoy DJs, an LED dance floor, a haunted photo booth, and themed face painting throughout the night.

The evening will culminate in a costume competition judged by Ella Vaday (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Dame Zandra Rhodes, and Andrew Logan MBE.

Ticket Information

Tickets for A Nightmare on West Street – Halloween Spooktacular are £15 and available through The Ivy Club’s official booking link.