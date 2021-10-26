Guest Blog: Actress Kingsley Morton On THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK Tour

Kingsley Morton in rehearsal

From the moment I first performed in an amateur production of The Addams Family musical back in 2014, I fell in love with the show - with all its weird and wonderful (much-loved) characters, heart-warming story and spectacular score. Wednesday instantly became a dream role for me to get to play professionally.

Then, in March 2020, I found out that I had succeeded in getting the role in the UK & Ireland tour, which was then set to be my professional debut! I had to pinch myself many times to make sure that I wasn't dreaming - and check I hadn't misheard a few times, too.

The funniest moment in the audition process was when, after the dance audition, the casting director (the wonderful Jane Deitch) asked me to come in and sing "Pulled" for the panel again. By this point I had gotten halfway changed after the dance call, so I quickly shoved a dress over whatever state I had reached, and went into the room to sing it for them. I remember looking into the mirror at the end of the song and almost bursting out laughing! Obviously, the panel didn't care at all - it was just such a funny sight with my mysterious clothing bulges underneath the dress.

Of course, since then there's been a massive roller coaster for the show (and for everyone). The first day of rehearsals I practically ran into the room to meet everyone - and the space was absolutely buzzing. The first read-through filled everyone with excitement, not least because we hadn't experienced anything even remotely similar for 19 months. I can't wait to start touring with this incredible company - we've already become like our own big, kooky family!

I've actually not travelled the UK much at all, so I'm really excited to see all the magic Great Britain has to offer. A lot of the cast members talk about places they've visited on previous tours. I think I'm most excited to go to Edinburgh, as it has such a massive theatrical history and I've heard the audiences there are incredible. Even if we are going in January, when it will be absolutely freezing!

Graduating in 2020 was definitely not without its difficulties, as we all basically graduated into an industry that didn't exist. Everything was up in the air and, whether you had booked a job before graduating or not, nothing was guaranteed. A lot of people in my year had jobs and then those jobs got postponed multiple times or got cancelled altogether.

I count myself incredibly lucky to be working and bringing theatre to people's lives right now - as does the rest of the cast. Bring on Bonfire Night in Nottingham when we open!

The Addams Family tours the UK and Ireland from 5 November - full dates and venues here

Photo credit: Craig Sugden