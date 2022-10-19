Grab Tickets at 2.22pm for the New Run of 2.22 A GHOST STORY

The West End theatre event of the year will return for a fifth season by popular demand. "It's happening again..."

Following record-breaking seasons at the Noel Coward, Gielgud and Criterion with a host of acclaimed star performances, this edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller returns once again for a brand-new limited engagement at the Lyric Theatre.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster. Look out for the clues to unlock the mystery in this brilliantly funny and intriguing play; it's an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear... What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth? "THERE'S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they're going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they'll know.

Casting to be announced.

2.22 A Ghost Story will run at Lyric Theatre from January 2023