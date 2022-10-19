Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Grab Tickets at 2.22pm for the New Run of 2.22 A GHOST STORY

The supernatural thriller will return for a fifth run in January 2023

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  
Grab Tickets at 2.22pm for the New Run of 2.22 A GHOST STORY

The West End theatre event of the year will return for a fifth season by popular demand. "It's happening again..."

Following record-breaking seasons at the Noel Coward, Gielgud and Criterion with a host of acclaimed star performances, this edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller returns once again for a brand-new limited engagement at the Lyric Theatre.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster. Look out for the clues to unlock the mystery in this brilliantly funny and intriguing play; it's an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear... What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth? "THERE'S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they're going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they'll know.

Casting to be announced.

2.22 A Ghost Story will run at Lyric Theatre from January 2023




Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Grab Tickets at 2.22pm for the New Run of 2.22 A GHOST STORYGrab Tickets at 2.22pm for the New Run of 2.22 A GHOST STORY
October 19, 2022

The West End theatre event of the year will return for a fifth season by popular demand. “It’s happening again…”
Review Roundup: MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO at the Barbican TheatreReview Roundup: MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO at the Barbican Theatre
October 19, 2022

The global premiere of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro has now arrived on London's Barbican stage, but what did the critics think?
Sophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels to star in MEDEA @sohoplaceSophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels to star in MEDEA @sohoplace
October 19, 2022

Sophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels are to return to the West End in Medea, @sohoplace in February 2023
London Philharmonic Orchestra Label Releases Live Recording of Sir James MacMillan's CHRISTMAS ORATORIOLondon Philharmonic Orchestra Label Releases Live Recording of Sir James MacMillan's CHRISTMAS ORATORIO
October 19, 2022

The London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) will release Sir James MacMillan’s Christmas Oratorio on its own LPO Label on Friday 4 November 2022. This recording captures the UK premiere performance of the work, which was given at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on 4 December 2021.
Mel Giedroyc Pulls out of MOTHER GOOSEMel Giedroyc Pulls out of MOTHER GOOSE
October 19, 2022

Mel Giedroyc has pulled out of the forthcoming pantomime Mother Goose, starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop.