Glynis Barber & Bob Barrett Join DEATH ON THE NILE European Premiere

The first performances will take place at Lowry, Salford from 26 September – 4 October 2025.
Joining the previously announced Mark Hadfield as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, in the UK & Ireland Tour of DEATH ON THE NILE, will be Glynis Barber as Salome Otterbourne and Bob Barrett as Poirot’s trusted friend, Colonel Race. Fiery Angel will bring this Agatha Christie classic to the stage, following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express.
DEATH ON THE NILE reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour. The UK & Ireland Tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford, with a national press night on Thursday 9 October at Richmond Theatre and finishing on 23 May 2026 at Plymouth Theatre Royal.
Glynis Barber became a household name when she starred opposite Michael Brandon in the TV series Dempsey and Makepeace. More recent TV credits include series regulars Norma Crow in Hollyoaks, Gertrusha in NBC’s The Outpost and Glenda Mitchell in EastEnders, as well as Jean McAteer in The Royal, DCI Grace Barraclough in Emmerdale, Fiona Brake in Night & Day and Soolin in Blake’s 7. Her previous brushes with Agatha Christie were when she starred as Cora van Stuyvesant in Agatha Christie’s Marple: Endless Night and as Lola Brewster in Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple: The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side. Her most recent theatre credits include The Best Man (West End), Stalking the Bogeyman (Southwark Playhouse), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (West End) and The Graduate (UK Tour).
Bob Barrett is best known as Sacha Levy in the long-running Holby City, a role he played from 2010 to 2022. On film, he played George Bryan in John Madden’s Shakespeare in Love. On stage, he most recently appeared in the UK & Ireland Tour of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express and the UK Tour of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, both directed by Lucy Bailey.
On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?
Further casting is to be announced.
DEATH ON THE NILE will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Mic Pool and movement direction by Liam Steele. Lucy Waterhouse will be associate director and Helena Palmer casting director.
Lowry, Salford — 0161 876 2000
Richmond Theatre, London
Milton Keynes Theatre
Theatre Royal Bath — 01225 448844
Royal & Derngate Northampton — 01604 624811
Truro Hall for Cornwall — 01872 262 466
Princess Theatre, Torquay
New Theatre, Cardiff — 0343 310 0041
The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford — 01483 44 00 00
Canterbury Marlowe Theatre — 01227 787787
Chichester Festival Theatre — 01243 781312 (on sale 13 September)
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre — 01242 572573
Malvern Festival Theatre — 01684 892277
His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
Glasgow Theatre Royal
York Grand Opera House
Sheffield Lyceum — 0114 249 6000
Festival Theatre Edinburgh — 0131 529 6000
Theatre Royal Brighton
The Alexandra, Birmingham
Nottingham Theatre Royal — 0115 989 5555
Gaiety Theatre, Dublin — 00 353 1 646 8600
Belfast Grand Opera House — 028 9024 1919
Norwich Theatre Royal — 01603 630000
Cambridge Arts Theatre — 01223 503333 (on sale soon)
Theatre Royal Plymouth — 01752 267222
Videos