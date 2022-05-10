Gina Beck, Alice Fearn and More Will Celebrate Rodgers & Hammerstein at Saffron Hall This Summer

The golden age of musical theatre is coming to Saffron Hall this summer. Rodgers & Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening, will showcase many of the best love classics written by the award-winning song writing duo, composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II.

For one performance only on Sunday 12th June 2022, Rodgers & Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening will feature City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Martin Yates and will be joined by stars direct from London's West End.

Gina Beck (Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Matilda), Alice Fearn (Wicked, Les Misérables and currently starring in the award-winning Come from Away), Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, South Pacific) and Scott Davis (Phantom of the Opera, Carousel).

Rodgers & Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening will feature songs from iconic musicals, including Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, The Sound of Music and many more.

Tickets are on sale now from www.saffronhall.com