Get Tickets for Just £10 for CLOSER at Lyric Hammersmith

The Olivier Award-winning play closes on 13 August

Aug. 2, 2022  
Get tickets for just £10 for Closer, the Olivier Award-winning play and Hollywood hit film.

'What do you want?'

'To be loved.'

'That simple?'

'It's a big want.'

In the chaos of London; four strangers meet, fall in love and fall apart.

To mark the 25th Anniversary of the play's premiere, Olivier Award winning director, Clare Lizzimore, stages a radical new production of Patrick Marber's cult-classic about longing, lust, sex, and desire.

Would you risk it all for a moment of passion?

Closer plays its final performance on 13 August.





