Get Tickets for Just £10 for CLOSER at Lyric Hammersmith
The Olivier Award-winning play closes on 13 August
Get tickets for just £10 for Closer, the Olivier Award-winning play and Hollywood hit film.
'What do you want?'
'To be loved.'
'That simple?'
'It's a big want.'
In the chaos of London; four strangers meet, fall in love and fall apart.
To mark the 25th Anniversary of the play's premiere, Olivier Award winning director, Clare Lizzimore, stages a radical new production of Patrick Marber's cult-classic about longing, lust, sex, and desire.
Would you risk it all for a moment of passion?
Closer plays its final performance on 13 August.