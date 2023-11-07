Get Discounted Ticket to West End Shows With Official London Theatre's New Year Sale

Tickets are available at £10, £20, £30, £40 and £50 for performances from 1 January to 29 February 2024, with no booking or postage fees.
Over 40 of London’s biggest theatre shows are welcoming in 2024 with Official London Theatre’s New Year Sale. Tickets are available at £10, £20, £30, £40 and £50 for performances from 1 January to 29 February 2024, with no booking or postage fees.
Mastercard cardholders can buy tickets through https://www.priceless.com/celebrity/17884/official-london-theatre from 10am on Thursday 16 November, and tickets go on general sale from 10am on Tuesday 21 November, via officiallondontheatre.com/new-year-sale.
From comedies and musicals to opera, dance and drama, audiences can get into London theatre with New Year Sale tickets for many of the biggest shows in the West End and beyond, as part of one of the theatre industry’s longest-running audience development initiatives.
Theatregoers with access needs can submit ticket requests before general booking. For Mastercard holders, the access form will go live on Friday 10 November at midday and close on Sunday 13 November at 6pm. For general booking, the form with be live from Friday 17 November at midday to 6pm on Sunday 19 November. The theatres will respond to access requests directly on Thursday 16 November and Tuesday 21 November.
Emma De Souza, Director of Audiences and Commercial at Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said:
“Getting audiences excited about theatre is at the very heart of what we do, so we’re thrilled to be bringing back the Official London Theatre New Year Sale for another year.
An experience can be the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one, and luckily there are amazing shows across London on offer this year, with tens of thousands of tickets available to snap up ahead of the December rush.”
The list of participating shows is available below and on the Official London Theatre website.
Back To The Future The Musical
The Barber Of Seville
The Boy At The Back Of The Class
Bronco Billy
The Choir Of Man
A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story
Cinderella
Crazy For You
The Duchess Of Malfi
Edward Scissorhands
Elf
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Frozen The Musical
Ghosts
Giselle
The Gruffalo's Child
Hamnet
The Handmaid's Tale
Hansel And Gretal
Kim's Convenience
The King And I
Disney's The Lion King
The Little Big Things
Mamma Mia!
RSC's Matilda The Musical
Metamorphosis
Les Misérables
The Mousetrap
Mrs. Doubtfire
Nutcracker
Peter Pan
The Phantom Of The Opera
The Play That Goes Wrong
A Sherlock Carol
Six
Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick
The Smartest Giant In Town
The Snow Queen
The Time Traveller's Wife
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Unbelievable
The Unfriend
Wicked
Witness For The Prosecution
