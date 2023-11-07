Get Discounted Ticket to West End Shows With Official London Theatre's New Year Sale

Over 40 of London’s biggest theatre shows are welcoming in 2024 with Official London Theatre’s New Year Sale. Tickets are available at £10, £20, £30, £40 and £50 for performances from 1 January to 29 February 2024, with no booking or postage fees.

Mastercard cardholders can buy tickets through https://www.priceless.com/celebrity/17884/official-london-theatre from 10am on Thursday 16 November, and tickets go on general sale from 10am on Tuesday 21 November, via officiallondontheatre.com/new-year-sale.

From comedies and musicals to opera, dance and drama, audiences can get into London theatre with New Year Sale tickets for many of the biggest shows in the West End and beyond, as part of one of the theatre industry’s longest-running audience development initiatives.

Theatregoers with access needs can submit ticket requests before general booking. For Mastercard holders, the access form will go live on Friday 10 November at midday and close on Sunday 13 November at 6pm. For general booking, the form with be live from Friday 17 November at midday to 6pm on Sunday 19 November. The theatres will respond to access requests directly on Thursday 16 November and Tuesday 21 November.

Emma De Souza, Director of Audiences and Commercial at Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said:

“Getting audiences excited about theatre is at the very heart of what we do, so we’re thrilled to be bringing back the Official London Theatre New Year Sale for another year.

An experience can be the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one, and luckily there are amazing shows across London on offer this year, with tens of thousands of tickets available to snap up ahead of the December rush.”

The list of participating shows is available below and on the Official London Theatre website.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING SHOWS:

Back To The Future The Musical

The Barber Of Seville

The Boy At The Back Of The Class

Bronco Billy

The Choir Of Man

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

Cinderella

Crazy For You

The Duchess Of Malfi

Edward Scissorhands

Elf

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Frozen The Musical

Ghosts

Giselle

The Gruffalo's Child

Hamnet

The Handmaid's Tale

Hansel And Gretal

Kim's Convenience

The King And I

Disney's The Lion King

The Little Big Things

Mamma Mia!

RSC's Matilda The Musical

Metamorphosis

Les Misérables

The Mousetrap

Mrs. Doubtfire

Nutcracker

Peter Pan

The Phantom Of The Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

A Sherlock Carol

Six

Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick

The Smartest Giant In Town

The Snow Queen

The Time Traveller's Wife

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Unbelievable

The Unfriend

Wicked

Witness For The Prosecution