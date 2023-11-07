Get Discounted Ticket to West End Shows With Official London Theatre's New Year Sale

Tickets are available at £10, £20, £30, £40 and £50 for performances from 1 January to 29 February 2024, with no booking or postage fees.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 1 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Over 40 of London’s biggest theatre shows are welcoming in 2024 with Official London Theatre’s New Year Sale. Tickets are available at £10, £20, £30, £40 and £50 for performances from 1 January to 29 February 2024, with no booking or postage fees.

Mastercard cardholders can buy tickets through https://www.priceless.com/celebrity/17884/official-london-theatre from 10am on Thursday 16 November, and tickets go on general sale from 10am on Tuesday 21 November, via officiallondontheatre.com/new-year-sale

From comedies and musicals to opera, dance and drama, audiences can get into London theatre with New Year Sale tickets for many of the biggest shows in the West End and beyond, as part of one of the theatre industry’s longest-running audience development initiatives.

Theatregoers with access needs can submit ticket requests before general booking. For Mastercard holders, the access form will go live on Friday 10 November at midday and close on Sunday 13 November at 6pm. For general booking, the form with be live from Friday 17 November at midday to 6pm on Sunday 19 November. The theatres will respond to access requests directly on Thursday 16 November and Tuesday 21 November.

Emma De Souza, Director of Audiences and Commercial at Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said:

“Getting audiences excited about theatre is at the very heart of what we do, so we’re thrilled to be bringing back the Official London Theatre New Year Sale for another year.

An experience can be the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one, and luckily there are amazing shows across London on offer this year, with tens of thousands of tickets available to snap up ahead of the December rush.”

The list of participating shows is available below and on the Official London Theatre website.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING SHOWS:

Back To The Future The Musical

The Barber Of Seville

The Boy At The Back Of The Class

Bronco Billy

The Choir Of Man

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

Cinderella

Crazy For You

The Duchess Of Malfi

Edward Scissorhands

Elf

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Frozen The Musical

Ghosts

Giselle

The Gruffalo's Child

Hamnet

The Handmaid's Tale

Hansel And Gretal

Kim's Convenience

The King And I

Disney's The Lion King

The Little Big Things

Mamma Mia!

RSC's Matilda The Musical

Metamorphosis

Les Misérables

The Mousetrap

Mrs. Doubtfire

Nutcracker

Peter Pan

The Phantom Of The Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

A Sherlock Carol

Six

Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick

The Smartest Giant In Town

The Snow Queen

The Time Traveller's Wife

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Unbelievable

The Unfriend

Wicked

Witness For The Prosecution

 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
MimeLondon Reveals First Season of Work in Collaboration with The Barbican, The National T Photo
MimeLondon Reveals First Season of Work in Collaboration with The Barbican, The National Theatre, Sadler's Wells, and Shoreditch Town Hall

MimeLondon is a new curatorial project created by Helen Lannaghan and Joseph Seelig, the directors of London International Mime Festival (LIMF), which ended in 2023 after five decades of award-winning success.

2
New UK Arts Access Scheme, All In, is Launched Photo
New UK Arts Access Scheme, All In, is Launched

Details of an innovative pilot to improve the experience of disabled people going to theatres, concerts and festivals has been unveiled.

3
Helen Wallace Joins Barbican as New Head of Music Photo
Helen Wallace Joins Barbican as New Head of Music

Helen Wallace has been appointed the new Head of Music at the Barbican. Helen will take up her new role in February 2024.   

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the First UK and Ireland Tour of HAMILTON Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the First UK and Ireland Tour of HAMILTON

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the first ever UK and Ireland tour of the multi award-winning HAMILTON, which begins performances at the Manchester Palace Theatre from Saturday 11 November 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
WICKED
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SIX
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You