GRIMM to Play Grimsby's Docks Beer and The Barge

Performances are 2, 3, & 4 April.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Grimsby native, Evangeline Henderson, and Sugar Punch will bring the world of immersive theatre to Grimsby with a story about its forgotten heritage, the families of fishermen and trawlers that made it.

GRIMM is set in 1961, Landing Day and the end of the first Cod War. With the threat of war looming over them, a fat wage packet and only three days to spend it, the men return to The Ship Disco. It will be 7 years between the triple trawler tragedy, 11 years before the second Cod War and 15 years before the fishing industry collapses in on itself all together.

Using the true stories passed down from her family for generations, Henderson's writing aims to provide a voice for a community which has been neglected for years by society and government alike. She comments, My pops was a fisherman from the ages of 15 until 60. I grew up on his tales out at sea and they've come to shape my life. Being an actor and writer, I felt it my duty to create something that will celebrate and shed light on Grimsby's shared history.

Along with her own knowledge of the fishing industry, Henderson is supported by celebrated author, Brian W Lavery (The Luckiest Thirteen, The Headscarf Revolutionaries) who comments, I'm a great believer in untold stories and I'm a great believer in stories that make a difference. When I was approached by Evie, I was really impressed by this young woman's talent and determination.

GRIMM is directed by Jack Chamberlain (P.L.A.Y - 2014, Omni-Science - 2017 & 2019), an award-winning director and theatre maker from Hull with a passion for devising in non-traditional spaces. The cast are made up exclusively of regional talent including, of course, Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Scarborough and Hull.

You can catch the show at two of Grimsby's most iconic venues, Docks Beer (2 & 3 April) and The Barge (4 April). The project is backed by Art Council England and, in order to make the experience financially accessible to everyone, will be operating a 'Pay What You Can' ticket system. This means you can watch the show for the amount you feel it's worth or, more importantly, what you can afford.

This project is supported by Caxton Theatre, Lincs Inspire, Sparks Grimsby and East Street Arts. Theatre company, Lowercase, will also be providing creative workshops to colleges in the local area.




You are going to die. It's a certainty, but it's also the title of the latest play by This is Not Culturally Significant writer Adam Scott-Rowley. Performed entirely naked, You Are Going To Die is a show about everything and nothing. You can read as much or as little as you wish in it. What does it deal with? We'd love to know - we came out of it with more questions than answers. It feels like a social experiment or an impenetrable piece of performance art. It might just be simply throwing stuff at a wall to see what sticks.
Coin Toss Collective are an exceptionally creative young company. Freak Out! highlights a problem that wouldn't cross the mind of the average British person who lives in the inland. They deliver an amusing, chaotic farewell to East Anglia. Who would've thought that a show about coastal erosion would be so cool!
Laura Mead writes with prudish humour while Keith Swainston directs her, Ned Wakeley (Dan), and Scott Henderson in a production that's almost as uninteresting as Katie and Dan's sex life. Mead's script is as traditional as the missionary position, but wishes to be as funny as an inappropriate joke at a funeral. She gives her character a silver tongue and wit for days, and she's great at delivering too, but the plot is awkwardly stale in its predictability.
This approach has the story losing focus and looks like a plain attempt at quirkiness. Ultimately, while they mention how difficult it is to have only one hour, the piece comes off as struggling to fill those 60 minutes. All in all, the spirit of Burnout is strong and the creatives behind it have all the right ideas. Perhaps a stronger grasp on a more developed plot might help this naive call to arms.

