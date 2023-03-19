GRIMM to Play Grimsby's Docks Beer and The Barge

Grimsby native, Evangeline Henderson, and Sugar Punch will bring the world of immersive theatre to Grimsby with a story about its forgotten heritage, the families of fishermen and trawlers that made it.

GRIMM is set in 1961, Landing Day and the end of the first Cod War. With the threat of war looming over them, a fat wage packet and only three days to spend it, the men return to The Ship Disco. It will be 7 years between the triple trawler tragedy, 11 years before the second Cod War and 15 years before the fishing industry collapses in on itself all together.

Using the true stories passed down from her family for generations, Henderson's writing aims to provide a voice for a community which has been neglected for years by society and government alike. She comments, My pops was a fisherman from the ages of 15 until 60. I grew up on his tales out at sea and they've come to shape my life. Being an actor and writer, I felt it my duty to create something that will celebrate and shed light on Grimsby's shared history.

Along with her own knowledge of the fishing industry, Henderson is supported by celebrated author, Brian W Lavery (The Luckiest Thirteen, The Headscarf Revolutionaries) who comments, I'm a great believer in untold stories and I'm a great believer in stories that make a difference. When I was approached by Evie, I was really impressed by this young woman's talent and determination.

GRIMM is directed by Jack Chamberlain (P.L.A.Y - 2014, Omni-Science - 2017 & 2019), an award-winning director and theatre maker from Hull with a passion for devising in non-traditional spaces. The cast are made up exclusively of regional talent including, of course, Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Scarborough and Hull.

You can catch the show at two of Grimsby's most iconic venues, Docks Beer (2 & 3 April) and The Barge (4 April). The project is backed by Art Council England and, in order to make the experience financially accessible to everyone, will be operating a 'Pay What You Can' ticket system. This means you can watch the show for the amount you feel it's worth or, more importantly, what you can afford.

This project is supported by Caxton Theatre, Lincs Inspire, Sparks Grimsby and East Street Arts. Theatre company, Lowercase, will also be providing creative workshops to colleges in the local area.