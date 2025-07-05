GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL Unveils Complete Cast at Battersea Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to rub shoulders with Danny, Sandy, the T-Birds and Pink Ladies at Secret Cinema’s GREASE: The Immersive Movie Musical. With rehearsals now underway, meet the Class of ’25 as Secret Cinema and Today Tix announce further casting and final tickets go on sale for the capital’s biggest immersive summer event. The ever-innovative team returns to London with a brand-new format to bring the beloved movie musical from Paramount Pictures to life as never before. The doors to Rydell High will open for a strictly limited term of just six weeks from Friday 1 August to Sunday 7 September at Evolution London, in Battersea Park.

The newly announced cast join previously announced Pink Ladies and T Bird, Stephanie Costi as Sandy, Liam Buckland as Kenickie and Lucy Penrose as Rizzo. Liam Morris leads the T Birds as Danny alongside Andilé Mabhena as Putsie, Darragh Rochford as Doody and Myles Thomas as Sonny. Donning Pink Ladies jackets alongside Sandy and Lucy are Toni Pais as Marty, Brooke Ramsay as Jan and Gerardine Sacdalan as Frenchie, who all appear alongside schoolmates Imogen Kingsley-Smith as Patty Simcox and Jacob Stebbings as Eugene Felsnic. Imposing order on the halls of Rydell High are staff members Colleen Daley as Principal McGee, Julie Cloke as her secretary, Blanche and Rhys Owen as Coach Calhoun. David Fearn will appear as Teen Angel/Choir Master with Waylon Jacobs as television teen-dance show host, Vince Fontaine.

The company is completed by the ensemble cast, Morgan Baulch, Dylan Blake-Colbet, Ziki Buswell, Erin Corfield, Leah Dane, Bella Donald, CJ Driver, David Heal, Reece Kerridge, Sunny Lee, Kelly Mbarga, Rose Mary O’Reilly and Aaron Shales. For biogs and headshots, click HERE.

Each performance of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical will be a two-and-a-half-hour spectacular which blurs the line between screen and reality, and for the very first time, the entire film is brought to life all around you with actors and immersive elements seamlessly blending with the on-screen action. Step into the ultimate director’s cut and live at the very heart of Grease as screens play the fan-favourite film whilst a 30-strong cast and live band bring to life all of the songs from the film’s hit soundtrack including ‘You’re The One That I Want’, ‘Beauty School Dropout’, ‘Greased Lightnin’, ‘Look At Me I’m Sandra Dee’, ‘Summer Nights’, and ‘We Go Together,’ fusing the film and its iconic moments with a modern live action experience.

From the moment you enter Rydell High, you are invited to join all the action – follow your favourite characters, cheer on the T-Birds, share secrets with the Pink Ladies, learn to hand jive, join choir practice, get a taste of 1950s American diner-inspired delights and visit the fun fair as dazzling live performances and sensational dance numbers enthrall ahead of the sensational collective finale.

This exhilarating new production will be staged with all the Secret Cinema finesse and attention to detail that film fans have come to know and love, and legendary locations will include the Frosty Palace, The Beauty School, The Carnival, The Gym, The Autoshop and La Cafury Beauty School.