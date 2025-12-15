GRAVITY Tour Adds New Dates With Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, and Rachel Tucker

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker have added brand-new dates to their Gravity UK Tour, taking place in April and May 2026.

Gravity isn't just a performance; it brings the West End outside of London. With Ellis playing the first British Elphaba in Wicked, Dearman being the first and only performer to play both Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked and Tucker playing Elphaba on both Broadway and the West End, the ‘Gravity’ name feels apt from a trio who have definitely earned their title as musical theatre's leading women.

Fans won’t just be getting songs from Wicked. With a collective back catalogue consisting of We Will Rock You, Cats, Oliver, My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Guys and Dolls, Evita, Grease, Joseph, The Great Gatsby, Sunset Boulevard, Chicago and more, this tour is for everyone and anyone who has enjoyed a piece of musical theatre throughout their lives.

As well as powerhouse performances of theatre's biggest hits, you can expect Kerry bringing in songs from the days she toured with Queen's guitarist Brian May, Rachel nodding to her time on BBC show I'd Do Anything and Louise bringing back her infamous Eva Perón. This show is a musical theatre fan's dream.

"I've known Louise and Rachel for years. They're the hardest working people in the industry which is why I'm so glad we've found extra dates in the diary that align for us to make this Gravity tour last even longer." -Kerry Ellis

"The Gravity tour is pure joy. Now we're bringing it to Southend, Nottingham and Norwich, it means I get to spend more time singing the songs I love with these brilliant women." -Louise Dearman



"Every time I share the stage with Kerry and Louise singing the songs that have shaped us, it feels special. I can't wait to bring that energy to even more locations around the country." -Rachel Tucker

The concert is co-created and produced by Simon Schofield and Scott Garnham for Sisco Entertainment, with musical direction by James Doughty and choreography by Chrissy Dahlen.

Pre-sale tickets for the new dates are available on 18th December at 10am with general sale available on Friday 19th December at 10am. Tickets for all other shows are on sale now.

Tour Dates

April 10th 2026 - Manchester: Opera House

April 12th 2026 - Birmingham: Hippodrome

April 22nd 2026 - Glasgow: King's Theatre

April 23rd 2026 - Edinburgh: Playhouse

April 28th 2026 - Canterbury: Marlowe Theatre

May 24th 2026 - Southend: Cliffs Pavilion

May 29th 2026 - Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall

May 31st 2026 - Norwich: Norwich Theatre Royal