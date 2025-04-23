GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR West End Further Casting Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Further casting for the West End premiere of Good Night, Oscar has been confirmed, with Ben Rappaport joining Emmy and Tony Award-winner Sean Hayes this summer, reprising his acclaimed role as legendary talk show host Jack Paar.

The pair will reunite on the London stage following their celebrated performances in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production, for a limited seven-week season at the Barbican Theatre from 31 July until 21 September.

Rappaport – currently starring in NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society is also known for his role in Fiddler on the Roof (Broadway) and television roles in Outsourced, The Good Wife, For the People, Mr. Robot and Younger – was praised on Broadway.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright, Good Night, Oscar centres on Oscar Levant, Hollywood actor, concert pianist and infamous wit. It's 1958 and Jack Paar hosts The Tonight Show, the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favourite guest? Oscar Levant. The sharp-witted and daring host invites Levant to appear live on air, only to find himself navigating an interview that Paar's audience - and the rest of America - won't soon forget.

Ben Rappaport said: “Returning to Good Night, Oscar and stepping back into this world alongside Sean is an absolute gift. The chance to share this story with London audiences at the Barbican this summer is going to be very exciting.”

Producer Howard Panter said: “We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Ben Rappaport to the West End production of Good Night, Oscar. Ben and Sean shared extraordinary chemistry on Broadway, and their dynamic performances brought such depth, wit and electricity to the play. London audiences are in for a real treat as these two remarkable performers reunite on stage at the Barbican – supported by an incredible ensemble of actors who will bring heart, humour and nuance to every moment.”

Also joining the cast at the Barbican are Daniel Adeosun as Alvin Finney, David Burnett as George Gershwin, Richard Katz as Bob Sarnoff, and Eric Sirakian as Max Weinbaum. Max Roll also reprises his role as Understudy for Oscar Levant and Bob Sarnoff, following his engagement on Broadway alongside Hayes and Rappaport.

Additional Understudies are Tashinga Bepete (Alvin Finney), Ben Butler (Max Weinbaum), Charlotte Hunter (June Levant), and Ryan Speakman (Jack Paar and George Gershwin).

The Broadway production earned widespread critical acclaim and saw Sean Hayes win the 2023 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his tour-de-force portrayal of Oscar Levant. Good Night, Oscar is directed by Lisa Peterson and masterfully explores fame, artistry, and the fragility of genius. Now, London audiences will witness the powerful chemistry between Hayes and Rappaport, as the duo bring this dazzling, darkly funny drama to the West End for the first time.

