Further Tour Dates Announced For LES MISERABLES In UK and Ireland

Cameron Mackintosh announced today casting for the second year of the UK and Ireland tour of his acclaimed production of the Boublil and Schönberg musical "LES MISERABLES". From 18 November 2019 Dean Chisnall will play 'Jean Valjean', Nic Greenshields 'Javert', Katie Hall 'Fantine', Ian Hughes 'Thénardier', Harry Apps 'Marius', Charlie Burn 'Cosette', Barnaby Hughes 'Enjolras' and Helen Walsh 'Madame Thénardier'.

Also in the cast will be Joseph Anthony, George Arvidson, Adam Boardman, Olivia Brereton, Danny Colligan, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Jenna Innes, Ebony Jonelle, Robert Madge, Liam Marcellino, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Corinne Priest, Jamie Pritchard, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Dean Read and Janne Snellen. Further casting to be announced soon.

Further 2020 dates were also announced today with "LES MISERABLES" now confirmed to play Bristol Hippodrome (7 April - 9 May 2020), Glasgow Theatre Royal (3 - 27 June 2020), Leeds Grand Theatre (23 July - 15 August 2020), Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre (25 August - 12 September 2020) Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (25 September - 24 October 2020) and Hull New Theatre (28 October - 21 November 2020). Full tour schedule with on sale dates below.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of "Les Misérables" in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm. Originally touring the UK throughout 2009/10, and concluding with 22 performances at the Barbican, this production was hailed by audiences and critics alike.

Now this UK and Ireland tour, embraced by modern audiences across the globe as a Les Mis for the 21st century, has sold out in record breaking time in each venue it has played since opening in 2018.

This production inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne. This brilliant new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo,and has to date already been seen in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Broadway.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent score of "LES MISERABLES" includes the songs, "I Dreamed a Dream", "On My Own", "Stars", "Bring Him Home", "Do You Hear the People Sing?", "One Day More", "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables", "Master Of The House" and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, "LES MISERABLES" is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of "LES MISERABLES" is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original "LES MISERABLES" orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, projections by Fifty-Nine Productions and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Graham Hurman.





