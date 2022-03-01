Further Casting and Creative Team Announced For Donald Trump Play THE 47TH at The Old Vic

The Old Vic has today announced further casting and the creative team for the world premiere production of Mike Bartlett's viciously funny The 47th, directed by Rupert Goold and co-produced with Sonia Friedman Productions and Annapurna Theatre.

It is 2024 and as America goes to the polls, democracy itself is on the brink. Who takes the White House - and at what cost? The team behind the multi award-winning King Charles III reunite for The 47th, a chaotic glimpse into the underbelly of the greatest political show on earth - the next presidential race.

Joining the cast is James Cooney as Charlie Takahashi, James Garnon as Ted Cruz, Richard Hansell as Steve Richetti, Oscar Lloyd as Donald Junior, Jenni Maitland as Heidi Cruz, Freddie Meredith as Eric Trump, Ben Onwukwe as Barack Obama, Cherrelle Skeete as Tina Flournoy, Ami Tredrea as Rosie Takahashi and Simon Williams as Joe Biden, with all other parts played by the company. They join the previously announced Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump, Tamara Tunie as Kamala Harris and Lydia Wilson as Ivanka Trump. Additional cast still to be announced.

The creative team are also today announced: The 47th is directed by Rupert Goold, with set by Miriam Buether, costume by Evie Gurney, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Tony Gayle, original music and sound score by Adam Cork, video by Ash J Woodward, movement by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up by Richard Mawbey, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, US casting by Jim Carnahan, voice by Joel Trill and dialect by Brett Tyne.

Writer Mike Bartlett said: 'I'm so happy to have started rehearsals with this truly fantastic cast and creative team bringing The 47th to life. The next US presidential election will be of huge importance, not just for that country but for the world, and it will be fought by a range of fascinating characters, with very different views, in a way we have never seen before. Like King Charles III, this play is a guess at that future, hoping it can inform where we are right now.'

The 47th runs at The Old Vic from 29 Mar-28 May, with press night on 08 Apr. The 47th is an Old Vic, Sonia Friedman Productions and Annapurna Theatre co-production. This production is brought to The Old Vic in collaboration with Fictional Company and Almeida Theatre.

Creative Team

Director - Rupert Goold

Set - Miriam Buether

Costume - Evie Gurney

Lighting - Neil Austin

Sound - Tony Gayle

Original Music and Sound Score - Adam Cork

Video - Ash J Woodward

Movement - Lynne Page

Wigs, Hair and Make-Up - Richard Mawbey

Casting - Jessica Ronane CDG

US Casting - Jim Carnahan

Voice - Joel Trill

Dialect - Brett Tyne

Associate Director - Sara Aniqah Malik

Associate Set - Alex Berry

Costume Supervisor - Zoë Thomas-Webb

Props Supervisor - Lizzie Frankl & Fahmida Bakht for Propworks

