Further Cast and Creative Team Set For BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL

Rehearsals for Burlesque the Musical, the first ever stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s crowd-pleasing movie Burlesque which starred Christina Aguilera have begun. Further cast and creative team have now been revealed.

Joining the already announced cast of Jess Folley as Ali Rose, Todrick Hall as Sean, George Maguire as Vince, Michael Mather as Jackson, alongside Lucy Campbell (On Stage Swing), Lewis Easter (Ensemble), Yasmin Harrison (Brenda/Ensemble/Dance Captain/2nd Georgie), Billie-Kay (Sophia/Ensemble), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Summer/Ensemble/2nd Cover Nikki), Alessia McDermott (Sally/Ensemble/1st Cover Nikki), Amber Pierson (Off Stage Swing), Jess Qualter (Daphne/Ensemble), Ope Sowande (Trey/Ensemble), B Terry (Georgie/Ensemble) and Lily Wang (Fifi/Ensemble) are:

Nina Ann Nelson, actor and member of the American pop band Citizen Queen as Nikki and the Alternate Ali Rose alongside Joe Atkinson (Off Stage Swing, Assistant Dance Captain), Jade Albertsen (Ensemble), Callum Aylott (On Stage Swing), Evonnee Bentley-Holder (Ensemble), Elly Jay (Off Stage Swing/1st Cover Tess/1stCover Georgie), Stefan Lagoulis (Ensemble/2nd Cover Jackson & Sean), Callum Macdonald (Ensemble/1st Cover Vince), Tom Mussell (Ensemble/1st Cover Jackson), Ian Oswald (Ensemble/1st Cover Sean), (Ensemble) and Tom Scanlon (Ensemble).

Further casting is yet to be announced.

Burlesque the Musical previews at Manchester Opera House on Thursday 13 June with sold-out performances until Saturday 29 June 2024. It makes its Scottish premiere at Glasgow Theatre Royal where it will run from Wednesday 11 September to Saturday 28 September 2024 then returns to Manchester for a season from Thursday 3 October – Saturday 2 November 2024 prior to a West End run.

Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie.

Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Among this unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers, Ali will unwittingly find her real voice, discover her talent, and find where she really, truly belongs.

Written and produced by Steven Antin, directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead, BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, alongside additional songs by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

Burlesque is the big new musical that says life isn't fair...it's fabulous!

The full creative team for Burlesque the Musical is: Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Music and Lyrics by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley, Nick Winston (Director and Choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (Set Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), Tom Curran(Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor), Nina Dunn (Video Designer), Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Carole Hancock (Hair & Wigs Designer), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Designer), Dean Rudd (Associate Make-up Designer), Ben Hart (Illusion Designer), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Caitlin Morgan (Assistant Musical Director), Robin Antin (Creative Co-Producer/Associate Choreographer), Ryan-Lee Seager (Associate Director/Choreographer), Libby Watts (Associate Choreographer), Sarah-Jane Price (Casting Associate), Tommy Franzen (Assistant Choreographer), Jennifer Gregory (Associate Costume Designer), Matthew Jackson (Associate Music Orchestrations & Arranger), Dale Driscoll (Associate Lighting Designer), Chris Reid (Associate Sound Designer), Tyler Forward (Associate Video Designer), Sarah-Lou Packham (Associate Wigs Designer), Laura Rushton (Costume Supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor), Kate Wetherhead (additional material – Book), Vikki Stone (Dramaturg & Associate Writer), Monique Eleanor (Script Assistant), Anoushka Lucas (Script Assistant), Racky Plews (Creative Producer), David Gallagher (Orchestra Manager) and Lloyd Thomas (Production Manager).

Burlesque The Musical is produced by Adam Paulden & Jason Haigh-Ellery and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin & Christina Aguilera and Clint Culpepper.

Burlesque The Musical is produced and general managed by ADAMA Entertainment and produced by In Fine Company.

