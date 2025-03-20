Further Cast Set For Return of NYE Starring Michael Sheen at the National Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre has announced further casting for the return of Nye, Tim Price's (Teh Internet is Serious Business) epic Welsh fantasia, directed by Rufus Norris (Small Island), which charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. Michael Sheen returns to play Nye Bevan in this co-production between The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Also returning to Nye are Remy Beasley as Gwen Davies and Ensemble, Matthew Bulgo as Mr Orchard and Ensemble, Ross Foley as Clerk and Ensemble, Jon Furlong as Herbert Morrison and Ensemble, Daniel Hawksford as Alun Jones, Neil and Ensemble, Michael Keane as Ensemble, Nicholas Khan as Neville Chamberlain, Doctor Frankel and Ensemble, Rebecca Killick as Lucy Pritchard and Ensemble, Stephanie Jacob as Clement Atlee and Ensemble, Kezrena James as Arianwen, Nurse Ellie and Ensemble, Tony Jayawardena as Winston Churchill, Doctor Dain and Ensemble, Mark Matthews as Ensemble, Rhodri Meilir as David Bevan and Ensemble, Ashley Mejri as Owen Thomas and Ensemble, Lee Mengo as Jack Stockton and for some performances Nye Bevan, Mali O'Donnell as Swing, Sara Otung as Ensemble and Sharon Small as Jennie Lee and Ensemble.

Joining the production for 2025 are Jason Hughes as Archie Lush, Joshua McCord as Councillor Williams and Ensemble, Hannah McPake as Ensemble and Gareth Tempest as Swing.

Full casting to be confirmed.

Director Rufus Norris leads a creative team including set designer Vicki Mortimer, Costume Designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart , sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, revival co-director Francesca Goodridge, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG, Chloe Blake and Martin Poile, dialect coach Patricia Logue, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, consultant medical advisor Matt Morgan and associate lighting designer Lucy Adams

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin ‘Nye' Bevan is often referred to as the politician with greatest influence on our country without ever being Prime Minister. Confronted with death, Nye's deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Playing in The National Theatre's Olivier theatre from 3 July to 16 August 2025, press performance on Thursday 10 July 2025, 7pm, and playing at the Wales Millennium Centre's Donald Gordon Theatre from 22 to 30 August 2025.

