Full Programming Set for FUSE International 2023 Featuring 50 Events

The streets of Kingston-Upon-Thames will be buzzing this summer as FUSE International returns with 50 events spanning theatre, dance, cabaret, comedy, music and visual arts as the annual international celebration of live performance and creativity returns. Young and emerging artists from more than 14 countries including Poland, China, USA, Germany, France, Korea, Argentina, Sweden, Western Australia and Brazil will take part.

The festival launches with an evening of music and dance (International Opening Night, 30 June) which features a guest performance from Tinderbox Orchestra which brings together rappers and singers with soaring strings, heavy brass, woodwind and thundering bass and drums to transform preconceptions of what a 20- piece orchestra can be. They will be joined in the programme by award winning vocal group AXIOM and an extract from a new dance performance by South Korean multidisciplinary performer Gong Won.

The full performance of Gong Won’s new work, created with five emerging dancers, can be seen in Map Project UK - Wel,come (1 July). Other music highlights across the festival include the K-pop UK National Competition (9 July) which will see dancers, vocalists and choreographers compete for prizes. Both productions are presented with the Korean British Cultural Exchange.

Highlights of the Fringe programme of theatre, comedy and cabaret include ARCO, a one man show performed by Adam Kelly from Perth, Western Australia which explores his experiences of Autism. The show is offered in two different versions, one suitable for families with children aged 7-14 (1 July) and the other aimed at adult audiences (30 June and 2 July).

Elsewhere in the Fringe programme, this festival offers the first ever opportunity for audiences to see shows at Creative Youth’s newly opened riverside venue FUSEBOX, a year-round creative space for the young people of Kingston and beyond. Shows in the programme at FUSEBOX include Ashes by the National Academy of Theatre Arts in Cracow (4 July), a showcase of comedy from the Brighton Fringe (8 July) and A Grand Day Out

BeBop Theatre’s exploration of what might happen if divorced parents back together again for a day (5 July).



Alongside the Fringe programme, FUSE International offers a host of shows for families to enjoy together including this year’s spectacular headliner WILD (The Musical), an award-winning musical set in the jungle (6-7 July). Presented by the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong, and performed by a stunning 40 strong cast from Hong Kong, WILD (The Musical) will captivate all ages with its powerful message about wildlife preservation. The show features live orchestral music, hip hop, beatboxing, ballet, cha cha dance, body percussion, Chinese drumming, Chinese martial arts dance and unicycling. Other family friendly shows include National Youth Music Theatre (8 July), DoDo Dramatics’ Queen of The East (2 July) the UK's first zero-waste puppetry performance company, distinctive for its ambitious up-cycled set design.

FUSE International is presented by Creative Youth, a charity based in Kingston-upon-Thames that exists to enable young people aged 5 – 26 to realise their potential through the arts, involving them in innovative, original and ambitious projects. Projects include the Creative Talent Programme, a young people's skills development programme and heritage project AMP Kingston: Art, Music and Pop Fashion. The charity launched the International Youth Arts Festival in 2009 and continues to curate and present the festival under the FUSE International brand. This year, at least ten of the charity’s cohort of Young Creatives will work on the festival in some capacity.

Full listings for the festival are below. A digital version of the festival programme can be found here.

Shows and Events

FRINGE



ARCO Senior | West Australian Youth Theatre Company | Rose Theatre Studio | Friday 30 June and Sunday 2 July 19:00 | Australia

The show covers very mild use of adult language and themes, for audiences 13+

Who here hasn’t been rejected? asks Adam Kelly of his audience.

Adam is a self-described autistic gentleman who, despite his best efforts, has never had a girlfriend. He would like to change that…

“Humorous, heart-warming and thought-provoking” (Adele Aria, Arts Hub), ARCO Snr, for mature audiences, takes a heartfelt look at the life and struggles of a young man trying to make connections with the people and world around him. This is an award-wining solo show that has come all the way from Perth, Western Australia.

Join us as Adam and Finbar dance, draw, fly and joke their way into our hearts.

Ciara | Footdown Productions | Rose Theatre Gallery | Friday 30 June 18:00

A story exploring the relationships between queerness and religion. Watch the tale of Ciara O’Brian, a Northern Irish Catholic girl, given her mother's journal detailing how to be a good Catholic and life during the Troubles.

Fighting with her ancestors and the past, Ciara is led to a self-discovery in the modern day. Her life is soon turned upside down when, Protestant girl, Olivia Devlin stumbles into her life. Despite their history, the two girls start to heal old wounds as they battle to stay in each other’s lives. However, in this story happily ever after isn’t always what it seems. Two worlds collide, but will it be enough?

Genderfluid Babe Manifesto | Lu Greco | FUSEBOX | Friday 30 June 20:30 | Argentina

The show contains nudity

Genderfluid Babe Manifesto is a piece about a trans person killing their internal demons from their root. But the demon is the mother. Fat-phobia, transphobia, biphobia, ageism, sexism, and upholding capitalistic values of self-worth.

Set in the context of being brought up in Argentina in the 90s, and told through act, spoken word, dance, drag and visuals, the performance is an invitation to see this person's journey to dismantle the now inner voices and transform them to reach the joy of existing beyond the binary.

Station to Station – Showcase Day | Creative Youth | FUSEBOX | Saturday 1 July 11:00-16:00

Join us at FUSEBOX for a creative celebration of our local railways as part of FUSE International.

A showcase of art made by young people, schools and families at three sites across the Borough: Norbiton, Chessington and Tolworth.

This creative event will encourage people to think about what the railways mean to them. Trains interconnect places and people, are a sustainable way to travel, and create a sense of community across our Borough.

This project is generously supported by South Western Railway. Delivered in partnership with Community Brain, Achieving For Children & Kingston Music Service

ARCO Junior | West Australian Youth Theatre Company | Rose Theatre Studio | Saturday 1 July 14:00 | Australia

For school or family audiences (children aged 7-14)

The show covers themes of rejection

Adam Kelly is, in his words, an autistic gentleman. His friend Finbar is a fish. Adam thinks that asking someone what it feels like to live with autism is pretty much like asking a fish if it knows it’s in water, which is pretty funny if you think about it.

All the way from Perth, Western Australia (WA), ARCO Jnr is an award-wining solo show about living with autism, ‘a beautifully constructed, personal perspective of life on the autism spectrum that leaves… a rare feeling of connection to the protagonist’ (Lydia Edwards, Seesaw).

Join us as Adam and Finbar dance, draw, fly and joke their way into our hearts.

Friction Burn | Precipice Theatre | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Studio | Saturday 1 July 19:00 | France / UK

The show contains suicide, death, intimacy and strong language with sexual content

A couple are entangled in the habit of manipulative love games, and try to have an honest conversation in an effort to save their relationship - currently hanging on by a thread.

Do you really know the person you want to tie yourself to forever?

Funny, entertaining and very clever, Friction Burn is an absurd and dark comedy.

Written By Sophie Faurie, Directed by Léah Bonaventura.

Performed by Eve von Elgg and Lewis Maines.

Music by Grace Bown and Sophie Faurie.

Cinematography by Alfie Ford.

MAP PROJECT UK - WEL,COME | Korean British Cultural Exchange and Creative Youth | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Main | Saturday 1 July 19:30 | Korea

A Creative Youth special performance in association with the Korean British Cultural Exchange

“We have all experienced the feeling of anxiety that comes with the unknown and the unfamiliar, as well as the desire to create our own world. As adults, we may forget about this past, or we may feel that we cannot understand it. We welcome you to enter once again into the space that may seem unfamiliar or familiar to you. We will show you the space in our own unique way.” - Gong Won

Creative Youth’s So You Wanna Work in the Arts Programme brings you a unique devised piece of work by emerging young dancers which will be led and facilitated by Gong Won, a multidisciplinary South Korean artist/dancer/choreographer, who uses art, dance, and film in her work. Gong won has an international reputation, having performed in Korea, Spain, Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and the UK since 2020.

In this year's Festival, Gong won will combine traditional Korean rhythms and instruments with the popular K-pop style, and incorporating various freestyle movements and stories from the selected dancers.

The theme of the Performance will be "young aspiring artists' thoughts, hopes, and creativity to create a new world," and will provide a chance for audiences to experience a delightful blend of Korea and UK dance whilst at the same time see talented young dancers perform on our stage.

Gong Won recently performed in Europe with her "MAP PROJECT," which had a theme of "individual histories coming together to make one big history," and started in Korea during 2020. In November 2022, she successfully presented the first version of "MAP PROJECT UK" as part of the Korean British Cultural Exchange’s ESEA Festival in Kingston. This summer, she is preparing to showcase to audiences the second version of "MAP PROJECT UK," called "WEL, COME with the participation of up to 5 UK based young innovative dancers.

Best of Brighton Fringe: Theatre | Rose Theatre Studio | Saturday 1 July 20:00

Each year Creative Youth’s wonderful team of young people head to Brighton Fringe to judge the best theatre and stand-up comedy shows by performers under 27 at the festival. The winner is invited to perform their work at FUSE International. Be sure to catch this year’s choices and keep an eye on our website for the announcement of the winners.

Persephone and the Ghost Brother | Guilherme Cosme | FUSEBOX | Saturday 1 July 20:30 | Ireland/ Brazil



The show contains strong language and use of strobe

Singer-composer Guilherme Cosme presents Persephone and the Ghost Brother, a dark and immersive visual music experience which explores themes of mental health, sexuality and religious brainwashing. His homonymous album, released in 2022, is a meditative collection of tunes which finds the singer diving deep into his own battle with mental illness. He wrote these songs as catharsis while struggling with depression, PTSD and bipolar disorder. With this show, Cosme hopes to reach out to those who struggle with similar issues and to raise awareness of the pain and suffering many face in silence.

Queen of The East | DoDo DRAMATICS | Rose Theatre Studio | Sunday 2 July 11:00, 13:00 & 15:00



The year is 32 BCE.

Egypt is in ruins – corrupted by three centuries of male tyranny.

Until... Cleopatra VII, the last Queen to ever rule Egypt, fixed her eyes on the empire.

DoDo DRAMATICS, the UK’s first zero-waste puppetry performance company, presents another award-winning, family-friendly musical. Queen of the East is a faraway Ancient Egyptian adventure of music, mythology, and misleading puppets. Join history’s most legendary leaders, Cleopatra VII, Julius Cesar, and Marc Antony, on a voyage of discovery, whose story can we trust, and whose lives must be lost?

Languageist | Bodies For Rent | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Studio | Sunday 2 July 19:00

Chauvinist; Misogynist; Sexist.

Optimist; Feminist; Idealist.

Language; Languages; Languageist.

A story from Chekhov; A late night rehearsal; A trio scratching the end of words.

A devised performance; An experiment; An ambiguous demonstration embodying the despair.

- While the space is still constantly

Speaking; Speaking; Speaking.

SPENT | TransformArts! | Rose Theatre Main | Sunday 2 July 19:30

The show contains strong language

15 People. 5 Plays. Same Crisis.

SPENT by acclaimed playwright Alex McSweeney (last part of the trilogy - The Next Girl at FUSE International 2022 and At the River's Edge IYAF 2021 at Rose Theatre) explores the cost of living crisis on young people. Combining sharp, contemporary dialogue with high energy physical theatre, the piece raises questions about how young people can survive the crisis.

Reviews for Alex McSweeney’s Distance 2018 (The Park Theatre):

'emotionally compelling, deftly structured... exploration of mental health in men' - The Stage

And Out of the Cage 2015 (The Park Theatre):

‘Packs and emotional punch’ - Time Out

Dillon Dance Youth Presents | Dillon Dance Youth | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Main | Sunday 2 July, Monday 3 July, 19:30



The show contains some mild language, strobe lighting and haze

Recipients of last years Fuse Internationals 'Best Dance Show' award, Dillon Dance Youth returns for successive year. Two nights of industry leading dance, with powerful new work from Dillon Dance's Youth sector. Featuring the world premier of 'Roots' and our award winning 'Heavy is the Head'.

The show will also feature some incredible invited guest companies.

Journey of Whispering Dreams | Qingyang Wang | FUSEBOX | Sunday 2 July 20:30 | China



The show includes light and poetic references to mental health and depression

What if I say this is my journey, this is my healing, this is from my cultural hometown... But that’s just a ‘what if’.

The healing from a period of confusion and mental turmoil during adolescence and the way she has since made away from the old hometown carrying pieces of cultural memories are interwoven into one journey. The solo performance is a blending-together of autobiographical fragments, poetic text, physical movement, dance, soundscapes and ancient Chinese cultural references, including an allusion to the classic play Peony Pavilion.

‘You know the waves do return’

‘All in a swirling silky dream’

青山依旧么？(Are the verdant mountains still as they were?)

Gruesome Playground Injuries | University of South Carolina Upstate | Rose Theatre Gallery | Monday 3 July 18:00 | United States

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together. This wildly funny dark comedy, by the talented American playwright Rajiv Joseph, provides a humorous look at human vulnerability. An accident-prone dare devil and a corrosive masochist navigate friendship, love and all that lies between.

The company of this performance is comprised of university theatre students pursuing degrees in theatre performance and production. They are led by our faculty but are challenged to uphold the professional standards of the theatre industry with their membership in the company. Students must audition and interview to be selected for this company and represent the very best of USC Upstate Theatre.

Photographer credit: Del DeLorm, Assistant Professor of Theatre USC Upstate

Sisterhood | Nya Paraplyteatern | Rose Theatre Studio | Monday 3 July 19:00 | Sweden



The show contains strong language and use of smoke

The knowledge of the women's achievements and struggle gives today's young people a sense of what is possible, our purpose is to spread that knowledge. Let’s put the lords and kings throughout history aside for a moment, and allow us to show you the amazing journey of Swedish women throughout centuries. Witness their struggles and fights and let their journey inspire you. Let the insight into important events guide you and enlighten you along the way. So, welcome, follow us on our journey from the 12th century, all the way into #metoo and our story of today.

The Ordinariness of Her | CAPA College/ Momentum Theatre | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Main | Tuesday 4 July 15:30



The show contains strong language

The Ordinariness of Her is a coming-of-age play about 16-year-old Megan Moore who feels stuck between caring for her mother and navigating new relationships. Performed by an ensemble cast, this play documents the unravelling of the sacrifices Megan makes.

“There’s the things you say and the things you want to say but you never do. I count all days; she took me away from this world. Made me feel normal. That’s quite nice for Megan Moore who is always the strange lass at the bus stop with her arm out hoping the next 67 takes her some place she belongs.”

I Was Told. | Kathrings | Rose Theatre Studio | Tuesday 4 July 19:00 | Germany

I Was Told. consists of 55 minutes of humour, authenticity, shared moments between the audience and the performer, as well as feminism and a large portion of empowerment. I Was Told. plays with, questions and manipulates how the audience and the artist herself perceive her as a performer and woman on stage. It unites Spoken Word with ring juggling, humour with serious topics, lifts the audience up whilst encouraging reflection. I Was Told. successfully premiered in August 2022 as part of the Spoken Word Festival Odense, Denmark., and in collaboration with Dynamo Workspace.

Review of the premiere (Fyens DK):

"The hour in Kathrin's company is both humorous and audience-engaging, but also thought-provoking."

ASHES | National Academy of Theatre Arts in Cracow | FUSEBOX | Tuesday 4 July 20:30 | Poland



The show contains strong language and flashing lights

How to talk about personal loss? How (if at all) are we to build our relationship and accept it as a part of our lives? How are we supposed to get over our personal trauma and come to terms with it?

For Witold, an unfulfilled comedian, retrospection of the funeral of a close relative will be a well-fitting occasion to go over these questions and confront difficult family relations. While maintaining an intimate and private narrative, the show portrays a clear image of a family breakdown in the modern world. Inspired by a monologue from the TV series "Bojack Horseman", the creators reinterpreted the well-known story, enriching it with private experiences and rewriting it in order to fit the reality we live in.

Oubliette | Barking Harts | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Studio | Wednesday 5 July 19:00

The show contains haze

With nowhere to go, no one to speak to, and nothing to do: why wouldn’t you pretend to pass the time? In this camp macabre pantomime set in the deepest darkest depths of a castle, two prisoners practice all manner of play, in a desperate effort to keep each other sane. But while reality slips to fantasy – a sordid love affair unfurls... all from the ‘comfort’ of one of history's cruellest punishments, the Oubliette.

“Like eating a ball of glitter.”

"An accomplished piece of ensemble storytelling that unravels beautifully in its final act."

- Jesse Briton

A Grand Day Out | BeBop Theatre | FUSEBOX | Wednesday 5 July 20:30 | Scotland/ Canada



The show contains themes of divorce, LGBTQ+ and suicide, strong language, audience participation and religious commentary

Ever wondered what would happen if you got your divorced parents back together again for a day? BóNJ is a “bitofalaugh,” “intriguing” and apparently “charismatic” (according to his his mate, Riley). In 'A Grand Day Out' BóNJ is pulling in all their family favours and really hoping Gran keeps picking up the phone. It’ll be just like the old days...Right? Somewhere between the warmth and comfort of yer Gran’s homemade soup and 'Marriage Story' (2019). Nostalgia’s a B*TCH!

Whole Lotta Comedy | Whole Lotta Comedy | FUSEBOX | Thursday 6 July and Saturday 8 July 15:00



The show may contain strong language or references of a sexual nature

Join Whole Lotta Comedy where the comedians of the future perform for you today.

Young comedians who are already making their way on the UK comedy circuit join together to entertain you.

The Snake Pit | Crystal Turner-Brightman | Rose Theatre Gallery | Thursday 6 July 18:00



The show contains nudity, use of haze, loud noises and themes of Trauma

How far would you go to avoid talking about what truly matters?

Welcome to my jungle. That’s my jungle, not your jungle. I control everything here, even you, because you paid to see me. But don’t you worry I am here to entertain! To show you a show about ... well that would be telling wouldn’t it!

The Snake Pit explores trauma, avoidance, and the stories we're not ready to tell.

Machinal | Greycourt School | Rose Theatre Studio | Thursday 6 July 19:00

'This is a play written in anger. In the dead wasteland of male society – it seems to ask – isn't it necessary for certain women, at least, to resort to murder?' - Nicholas Wright

Imagine an expressionistic exploration of a time when misogyny was rife, when the workplace was alienating, when the death penalty was considered appropriate. The students’ interpretation is exciting and tense, entertaining and challenging. Come and enjoy yourself and decide... ..free will or determinism... actions and consequences... thoughts and actions... are we simply pre-programmed robots in a Machine?

GC6 is a new company formed by students at Grey Court School 6th Form to produce and present exciting and challenging theatre.

The Red Tent | LazyLeaf | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Studio | Thursday 6 July 19:00

The show contains strong language

Work drives everyone mad; from drinking too much coffee and popping out for a cigarette to stress-crocheting and calling on the occasional Ouija board, Ellie, Ash and Rachel do what they can to survive. Alone. Obviously. That is until they find themselves locked in a storage cupboard together. Ét voilà; The Red Tent. A space traditionally reserved for women to menstruate, give birth and share stories, it is reimagined to bring these isolated women together as they grapple with the idea of female friendships and face the question one cannot avoid in claustrophobic circumstances; what now?

Confession Challenge | Lewisham Youth Theatre | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Main | Thursday 6 July 19:30



The show contains mention of suicide

Is it even possible to seek forgiveness live on Instagram?

It all started as way to challenge the haters... A way to say sorry...But that's not how it ended.

A deep dive performance into how we use social media today, what it means to represent our authentic selves online and what it takes to change. Lewisham Youth Theatre's Graduate Creatives have developed Confession Challenge over 2 years, using their own experiences to explore questions about youth mental health and what they can do to make a difference.

My Dad Wears a Dress | Maria Telnikoff | FUSEBOX | Thursday 6 July 20:30



The show contains reference to transphobia

My Dad Wears A Dress is a one-woman show written and performed by Maria Telnikoff based on her personal experience of growing up with a trans-female parent: the highs, the lows and the heels! It follows a girl's journey, from childhood to youth, navigating a world in which all the other dads she knows are men. Filled with early ‘00s nostalgia, it’s a personal yet relatable show about growing up, difference and acceptance.

***** “Heart-warming, funny, honest” - Centre Stage

**** “a joyous celebration of childhood sprinkled with meaningful reflections on the binaries perpetuated by society” - Lost in Theatreland

The Refugee | Harshana Nanthagumar | Rose Theatre Gallery | Friday 7 July 18:00

The Refugee, written and performed by Harshana Nanthagumar, is a verbatim piece which recounts Harshana's parents escape from war torn Sri Lanka in the 1990s. A deeply personal account of survival, The Refugee explores the emotional and psychological impacts of war and the deepening bond between a mother and daughter through the reliving of this story of survival.

Days are Really Long but Years go so Quick | All Day Breakfast | Rose Theatre Studio | Friday 7 July 19:00



The show contains infrequent strong language

The world is dying. With no way out, humanity will die with it. However, the greatest minds on Earth may have discovered a possible solution: portals to different worlds.

Dan Harding, Dolores Stryke, and Nick Wilson have been tasked with evaluating these new worlds in the hopes of finding one perfect for all of humanity...

As they journey through portal after portal, they are faced with the devastating effects of humanity's sins, such as environmental ruin, nuclear devastation and stand-up comedy.

With each trip, a question starts to form... Does humanity deserve a second chance.

Best of Brighton Fringe: Comedy | FUSEBOX | Saturday 8 July 20:30

Each year Creative Youth’s wonderful team of young people head to Brighton Fringe to judge the best theatre and stand-up comedy shows by performers under 27 at the festival. The winner is invited to perform their work at FUSE International. Be sure to catch this year’s choices and keep an eye on our website for the announcement of the winners.

Miss Brexit | Maria Who? | Rose Theatre Studio | Saturday 8 July 19:00



The show contains use of haze and strong language

UK borders are closed. Only one European can remain, if they forget their identity.

MISS BREXIT is an exciting, extravagant and entertaining satire about student migrant actors in a place that no longer welcomes them, but also a touching and soulful depiction of what it's like to leave home.

"It was beautiful and I am grateful for you reflecting the immigrant experience."

"Hearing all the stories reminded me about home."

"I was laughing and crying at the same time."

This play has been on an Award-winning tour, receiving the "Danail Chirpansky New Work Award" and the most recent "Festival Director's Award" at the SETKÁNÍ Theatre Festival.

Who will become MISS BREXIT?

Giant Bears and Shopping Carts | The Diagonal Collective | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Studio | Saturday 8 July 19:00 | Germany/ France/ Portugal/ Greece/ UK

The show contains references to mental health difficulties, suicide and self-harm

If the world is ending, why should we dance?

Jay is broken. Jodie is pretending. Everything is fine as long as she doesn’t watch the news. But both of them have lost the thing they need most: hope. If they can reconnect with each other, can they find meaning in a dying world?

Giant Bears and Shopping Carts blends dance, theatre and music in a new piece by Clarissa Taeuber, fresh from East 15 Acting School’s acclaimed CT course! It’s for those in the now, the tomorrow, and those looking for the light at the end of the world.

Christian Dart: Bigger Than The Christmas Turkey | Christian Dart | Rose Theatre Studio | Sunday 9 July 18:00

The show contains strong language

Christian Dart: Bigger Than The Christmas Turkey is an hour long look at the vibrantly mundane life of a vibrantly mundane man. With funny songs, hilarious true stories and some multimedia to boot, Bigger Than The Christmas Turkey is a laugh out loud exploration of the everyman’s mental health, love life and lust for Guacamole.

Christian Dart is one third of the award winning, five-star comedy trio Bad Clowns. Here are some review quotes from their previous productions:

Bad Clowns: Hostage | Bad Clowns Comedy | Rose Theatre Studio | Sunday 9 July 19:30



The show contains strong language, loud sound effects and comical violence

It is the opening night of ‘The Worrisome Troubles of Timothy Potts’, and its cast cannot wait. However, the playwright has escaped from prison to see his ‘masterpiece’. He takes control of both the show and the entire audience!

Are you ready to be taken hostage?

Kassandra | Kylix Production | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Main | Sunday 9 July 19:30

The show contains strong language

Kassandra is a new production inspired by ancient myth. Captured in an unjust war, Kassandra must defy the future she foresees, and escape Greece alive. Most around her are hostile, and stand against her on every corner; can she find it within herself to circumvent the fates, and change her own future? The production draws from the plays of Euripides, and the rich history of magical learning from the ancient world to bring this legendary tale to life on stage.

Music

FUSE International Opening Night | Rose Theatre Main | Friday 30 June 19:30 | Scotland

Celebrate the opening of the 15th festival with an exhilarating night of music and dance including two special guest performances from companies AXIOM and Tinderbox Orchestra.

Tinderbox Orchestra

Bringing together rappers and singers with soaring strings, heavy brass, woodwind and thundering bass and drums, Tinderbox Orchestra combines original music and movement to transform preconceptions of what a 20- piece orchestra can be. Packed with original music and unexpected collaborations, it is an unforgettable experience featuring some of Scotland’s leading young musicians. From Hip Hop to Indie-pop, Trad Folk to Prog- Rock, the orchestra showcases a selection of their many collaborations and original compositions in a truly unique and exciting way.

AXIOM

AXIOM believes there is nothing like the power of unaccompanied human voices singing together. This year, they're debuting a brand-new a cappella experience which challenges conventions and expands your expectations of what’s possible in live singing. They guarantee that everything weird and wonderful you hear is created by the human voice alone. They’ll rejuvenate well-known classics with arrangements to keep you intrigued. Crunchy harmonic chords. Energy. Passion. Join AXIOM on a musical journey to discover what makes this award-winning group shine.

Live at The Seven Saxons | Riverside Walk & Creative Youth | The Seven Saxons Barge on Riverside Walk

Riverside Walk are very excited to be partnering once again with Creative Youth and FUSE International this Summer with a programme of exciting young musicians performing on the roof of The Seven Saxons, a 60-foot wide-beam narrowboat moored up outside our restaurants, an ideal platform for brilliant live music and performance by young and emerging artists.

Join us at Riverside Walk with those nearest and dearest to you with the best food, drink and music. If you’re planning a visit, why not take the opportunity to book a trip out on a GoBoat Kingston which is great fun for all the family.

Live at The Market Place | Sponsored by Kingston First |Kingston Market Place

Saturday 1 July & Sunday 2 July, 12:00 – 18:00

Bringing the best live music by young performers to the heart of Kingston.

The Market Place stage returns for a weekend of brilliant music. Curated by Creative Youth's emerging young musicians with a talent for discovering new artists, our programme will introduce you to the musicians of the future, right in the centre of town. So, bring the family, grab a deckchair, sit back and enjoy!

Children & Family

The Three Little Pigs | Story Storks | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Main | Saturday 1 July 10:30 & 13:00

The Three Little Pigs tells the traditional tale of Piggy Straw, Piggy Sticks and Piggy Bricks in their battles against the big bad wolf.

We join our three pigs as they embark on their adventures, building houses and running away from the big bad wolf. But they can’t run away forever, and no-one is coming to save them. With a lot of cunning and bit of bee-lief, might they be able to save themselves?

Full of singing, dancing, counting, phonics and madcap fun this interactive show will have little ones entranced, grown-ups in stitches and big bad wolves everywhere running for the hills!

Buzz | Hook Centre | Saturday 1 July 11:00 and 15:00

Suitable for the entire family. Ages 4-11

A Bee-rilliant Adventure!

Join Billy Bumble as he shrinks down to bee-size and learns about the troubles that they face. Featuring spell-binding puppetry and a giant honeycomb set, join us for a whirlwind ride, avoiding grumpy Mr Fred and the gaping jaws of Shredder the dog! Buzz finishes with the audience being given wildflower seeds, to plant and help our black and yellow friends to flourish.

Created by award-winning puppetry and theatre company, Smoking Apples.

Dance Showcase | Rose Theatre Main | Saturday 1 July 19:30

An unforgettable evening of dance, combining several different styles with extraordinary young talent for all audiences to enjoy.

See the future dance stars of tomorrow today. Featuring performances from Lucinda Walsh School of Dance, Traceworks, Studio K Dance, Resolution Dance and more.

Buzz | Cocks Crescent | Sunday 2 July 11:00 and 15:00

Suitable for the entire family. Ages 4-11

A Bee-rilliant Adventure!

Join Billy Bumble as he shrinks down to bee-size and learns about the troubles that they face. Featuring spell-binding puppetry and a giant honeycomb set, join us for a whirlwind ride, avoiding grumpy Mr Fred and the gaping jaws of Shredder the dog! Buzz finishes with the audience being given wildflower seeds, to plant and help our black and yellow friends to flourish.

Created by award-winning puppetry and theatre company, Smoking Apples.

Rhythm of the Word | Coombe Boys' School & Friends | Rose Theatre Main | Tuesday 4 July 14:00

Rhythm of the Word is a composition project at its heart. Back in 2019 Kingston Music Service, Kingston Schools and Professor Pete Churchill came together to compose original music through in-school composition workshops, where students contributed their musical and lyrical ideas to final brand-new massed pieces that was to be premiered in June 2020.

Then the pandemic struck and the music which was created and ready for an audience was never heard - UNTIL now. Coombe Boys’ School and pupils from Year 5 at Burlington Junior School, Christ Church New Malden and Malden Manor Primary have been working in partnership to bring this music to life!

Jungle Book | Jellyfish Theatre | Cambridge Road Estate | Wednesday 5 July | 12:00 and 15:30



Suitable for the entire family. Best suited for ages 4-8

Accessibility tools available at www.jellyfishtheatre.com

All performances are relaxed using integrated Sign Supported English

Mowgli the mancub is growing up in the jungle with the wolf pack, learning the jungle law. Meet the animals we share our planet with and join an exciting adventure to the monkey hideout. Just watch out for Shere Khan, the tiger!

A playful, inventive retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s Mowgli stories. Packed with puppetry, spectacle and original music. Created with recycled materials. Told with joy.

Jellyfish Theatre is a critically acclaimed touring theatre company for young audiences, creating collaborative, joyful and highly accessible work for both outdoor and indoor venues. The company tour extensively in the UK and Italy.

WILD | City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong & Guest Artists | Rose Theatre Main | Thursday 6 & 7 July 19:30. Friday matinee 11:30 | Hong Kong



The show contains strobe and a gunshot

THE JUNGLE COMES TO LIFE IN THIS NEW AND SENSATIONAL MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA!

WILD (The Musical) is an award-winning Broadway-style musical set in the jungle. The story follows the adventures of wildlife poachers Jim and Chad who stumble across a wild orchestra and make plans to capture the talented animals for a lucrative show on New York’s Broadway. Performed by a stunning 40-member cast from Hong Kong, WILD (The Musical) will captivate all ages with its powerful message about wildlife preservation. The show features live orchestral music, hip hop, beatboxing, ballet, cha cha dance, body percussion, Chinese drumming, Chinese martial arts dance and unicycling.

Public Choice Award, YAMawards, Belgium (2022)

Jungle Book | Jellyfish Theatre | Canbury Gardens | Saturday 8 July | 12:00 & 15:00

Suitable for the entire family. Best suited for ages 4-8

Accessibility tools available at www.jellyfishtheatre.com

All performances are relaxed using integrated Sign Supported English

Mowgli the mancub is growing up in the jungle with the wolf pack, learning the jungle law. Meet the animals we share our planet with and join an exciting adventure to the monkey hideout. Just watch out for Shere Khan, the tiger!

A playful, inventive retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s Mowgli stories. Packed with puppetry, spectacle and original music. Created with recycled materials. Told with joy.

Jellyfish Theatre is a critically acclaimed touring theatre company for young audiences, creating collaborative, joyful and highly accessible work for both outdoor and indoor venues. The company tour extensively in the UK and Italy.

* * * * ‘Captivates the young audience and has plenty to amuse the adults’ - London Pub Theatres

‘Fantastic comedic timing and energy!’ - Primary Times

‘Had all the children shouting out suggestions and getting involved in the action’ - Families Magazine, Edinburgh

NYMT In Concert - When I Grow Up | National Youth Music Theatre | Rose Theatre Main | Saturday 8 July 19:30



The show contains haze

Featuring a large cast and orchestra of young people, WHEN I GROW UP showcases outstanding UK youth talent in vibrant, staged performances of extracts from dozens of musical theatre productions, including many from NYMT's own catalogue of recent commissions and premières.

Founded in 1976 and dubbed “the best youth music theatre in the world” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, National Youth Music Theatre represents the very best in work with young people through musical theatre. WHEN I GROW UP is a celebration of the potential and creativity of youth.

Table For One | Twickenham Youth Theatre | Arthur Cotterell Theatre Main | Saturday 8 July 19:30



The show contains use of smoke, haze and strobe

On an ordinary night, in a quiet country village, a series of gift bags appear at carefully selected households. The mysterious gifts contain an invitation; a table reservation...for one!

What is on the menu?

Where did they come from?

Why are these people on the Guest list?

and who is...

The Games Master?

Join a host of colourful characters as they fizz and burst to life in this vibrant new comedy thriller from the Company who brought you ‘Pop Goes the Boba!’



Jungle Book | Jellyfish Theatre | Victoria Recreation Ground | Sunday 9 July | 11:00

Suitable for the entire family. Best suited for ages 4-8

Accessibility tools available at www.jellyfishtheatre.com

All performances are relaxed using integrated Sign Supported English

Mowgli the mancub is growing up in the jungle with the wolf pack, learning the jungle law. Meet the animals we share our planet with and join an exciting adventure to the monkey hideout. Just watch out for Shere Khan, the tiger!

A playful, inventive retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s Mowgli stories. Packed with puppetry, spectacle and original music. Created with recycled materials. Told with joy.

Jellyfish Theatre is a critically acclaimed touring theatre company for young audiences, creating collaborative, joyful and highly accessible work for both outdoor and indoor venues. The company tour extensively in the UK and Italy.



Jungle Book | Jellyfish Theatre | Fishponds Park | Sunday 9 July | 15:00

Suitable for the entire family. Best suited for ages 4-8

Accessibility tools available at www.jellyfishtheatre.com

All performances are relaxed using integrated Sign Supported English

Mowgli the mancub is growing up in the jungle with the wolf pack, learning the jungle law. Meet the animals we share our planet with and join an exciting adventure to the monkey hideout. Just watch out for Shere Khan, the tiger!

A playful, inventive retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s Mowgli stories. Packed with puppetry, spectacle and original music. Created with recycled materials. Told with joy.

Jellyfish Theatre is a critically acclaimed touring theatre company for young audiences, creating collaborative, joyful and highly accessible work for both outdoor and indoor venues. The company tour extensively in the UK and Italy.

Kpop UK National Competition | Korean British Cultural Exchange | Rose Theatre Main | Sunday 9 July 16:00

The Kpop UK National Competition returns for its 5th year. Presented by KBCE and London KPop Dance Workshop (LoKo).

Finalists from all over the UK will compete to win in our categories of Kpop Dance, Kpop Vocal, Freestyle Dance Battle and our newest category, Original Choreography. The winner of each category will receive £200 and the overall competition winner will receive £400.

The competition is a place for UK Kpop fans to showcase their talent on stage and introduce Kpop to a wider audience to enjoy.

Exhibitions & Events

Free Workshop with FUSE International Guest | Rose Theatre Gallery | Sunday 2 July 11:00am

James Berlyn, West Australian Youth Theatre Company's artistic director and director of ARCO, joins us for this year's festival to deliver an exciting and inspiring workshop on developing an artistic roadmap and navigating the creative industry.

Open to all young emerging artists from different disciplines!

Be Right Back | Amy Sze Productions | FUSEBOX | Sunday 2 July 12:30 & 14:30 | Hong Kong

This show contains highly interactive content

Be Right Back is a performative workshop about migration and diaspora. Part playful storytelling through scaled 3D-printed miniatures and maps, part interactive model-making, the project explores from the lens of children in perceiving the uncertainties of a daunting world way larger than them. As an all-migrant creative team from Hong Kong, the collective encourages the participants to share their experience through "performative making": Where is home? What makes a place a home? How can we build a community together and share our common experience of being an immigrant in Europe?

Tanvi Ranjan | FUSEBOX | Friday 30 June- Sunday 9 July

Covering a wide range of mediums, Tanvi’s practice inclines towards conceptual art because of her experience working in some of the knitting factories in India and her interest in human-machine language and communication. Tanvi addresses the relationship between textiles and technology through a cybernetic lens of feedback-loop mechanism.

For the exhibition at FUSE International, Tanvi is presenting textile works along with moving images, sculptures, and notes from her late grandfather’s archive who was himself a textile designer. Taking a decolonial approach, these distinct pieces explore the evolving relationship between India and Britain which started with the trade of cotton and Industrial Revolution, and changes forms of visibility through use of coded language.

Tanvi is Creative Youth’s Creative Talent Programme artist for 2022-23. Her work explores subjects of human-machine relationship while elaborating on the techniques of textile making and the role of women in sculpting the future of digital and information age

Facing futures | Rose Theatre | Friday 30 June- Sunday 9 July

Over the past 3 years the future of the world has often felt quite uncertain and unstable for many, particularly younger generations. Nevertheless, young people have demonstrated their resilience and ability to adapt to difficulty time and time again. The idea of looking forward can sometimes cause us to feel anxious, but it can also inspire a tremendous amount of hope.

Facing Futures is a a free exhibition featuring works by artists aged 10-26, who have created work that responds to the future of the ever-changing world around us, what it might look like and how these changes may impact the human experience.

