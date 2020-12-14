Full Musical Line-up Announced For MTFestUK 2021

The musical selection has been announced for this year's MTFestUK 2021. The line-up includes: Far From Heaven, #50days, TONY! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera), The Man In the Ceiling, Millennials, HouseFire, Cake and Daisy.

A celebration of new musical theatre, MTFestUK 2021 runs from 1- 13 February and sets out to promote quality artistry with a view to showcasing and elevating projects to full production, giving audiences an insight into the process of creating new work and the art of collaboration. Paul Taylor-Mills launched the inaugural MTFestUK season at The Other Palace in 2019, followed by a 2020 season in February this year, at The Turbine Theatre.

A huge mix of exciting creative talent is involved including Tasha Taylor-Johnson, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Drew McConie, Caroline Kay, Matt White, Thabo Stuck, Harry Hill, Scott Frankel and Poppy Burton Morgan.

Casting will be announced in due course for all productions.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, Turbine Theatre said "It's impossible to ignore the challenges and sheer nerve required to make any kind of announcement during these times. With all that in mind, I couldn't be prouder to be associated with The Turbine Theatre and everything that it stands for, particularly with regard to investing in and generating new work. It's fair to say that MTFestUK 2021 is going to be our most diverse to date and I'm thrilled to be presenting musicals from first time writers, alongside Tony and Olivier award winning artists. It's the range of talent involved, and each individual musical's journey so far that makes MTFestUK such a unique and supportive environment. A place where artists are able to create and play with musical concepts. We were inundated with submissions and the quality and passion to get new work on is alive and kicking both in the UK and beyond. I'm proud that The Turbine Theatre is able to give writers and composers across the world the space to develop their work.

Additionally, The Turbine Theatre's first pantomime, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball, will be available to stream online from Wednesday 16 December until Friday 1 January 2021. It will cost just £12.50 to stream the production from www.turbinetheatre.com