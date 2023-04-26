Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Lineup Revealed For Wandsworth Arts Fringe 2023

Learn more about the programme here!

Apr. 26, 2023  

Wandsworth Arts Fringe (WAF) is back with a jam-packed, belly-laughing, awe-inspiring new line-up. Now in our 14th year, WAF has become known for daring artists and audiences alike to take a walk on the wild side and test something new. Discover an intimate festival of brand-new theatre at The Arches underneath Putney Bridge, sparkling nights of comedy and cabaret at The Bedford (and beyond!) and let us take you to church for a feast of music, dance, storytelling, spoken word and more.

Fringe-goers can hear an opera in Sanskrit or explore the secret treasure trove of art hidden behind the front door of 575 Wandsworth Road. Try a workshop in Peruvian dance, or catch a pop-up street performance from Autin Dance Theatre and their Sea Giant puppet, Eko.

There's something for everyone, with over 130 events and 17 brilliant days of performances, exhibitions, and things to do happening all over Wandsworth from 9 - 25 June.

With loads of free activities and events, and tickets for all live performances ranging from £0 - £20, everyone can fringe with us this summer.

Councillor Kemi Akinola, Wandsworth Council's Deputy Leader and cabinet member for the voluntary sector, business engagement and culture says:

"Every year, WAF showcases the rich mix of places, artists and communities in Wandsworth borough through an inclusive, open-access programme that anyone can be part of - be it as a performer, a participant or as an audience member.

Launched in 2009, WAF now attracts close to 20,000 people every year to Wandsworth's streets, parks, and venues with its exciting and eclectic line-ups. Community-minded at heart, but always with big aspirations, WAF is a unique melting pot of creativity from both local and International Artists.

WAF's commitment to inclusion and diversity, to supporting and platforming creative talent and arts organisations in the Borough, and to promoting a thriving cultural economy by working in partnership with our communities, is at the heart of Wandsworth Council's Arts and Culture Strategy 2021-31."

Get excited about this phenomenal festival happening just around the corner - and book your tickets now! Visit www.wandsworthartsfringe.com to browse the full programme of over 130 events and book your tickets.




More Hot Stories For You


