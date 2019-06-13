Full Line-Up and Presenters Announced For WEST END LIVE 2019 - FALSETTOS, Lucie Jones, Amber Davies, and More!

With just over a week until West End LIVE returns to London's Trafalgar Square, the full line-up of award-winning shows and acts has been released and is now available to view on the West End LIVE website.

An exciting roster of debuts and old favourites will be taking to the stage on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June 2019 for a weekend of free entertainment in the heart of London's West End.

Joining a host of previously announced musicals such as Come From Away, On Your Feet!, Six, Only Fools And Horses The Musical, 9 To 5 The Musical, Wicked and The Phantom Of The Opera, are new shows and acts including Brooklyn The Musical, Falsettos, The Illusionists, The Barricade Boys and Nadine Benjamin.

The likes of Faye Tozer and Layton Williams from Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be sharing a stage with stars such as Amber Davies from 9 To 5 The Musical and Lucie Jones from Waitress, who will also be performing her own songs on the Sunday with Nathan Amzi.

Producer Paul Taylor-Mills will curate an exclusive segment celebrating new musical writing, featuring excerpts from musicals first workshopped at MT Fest UK earlier this year.

An array of presenters is sharing hosting duties on the West End LIVE stage, including comedian, actor and musical theatre performer Jason Manford, who hosted the Olivier Awards in April.

West End LIVE continues its partnership with Magic Radio, with presenters Emma B, Tom Chambers, Tom Price and Harriet Scott all co-hosting the stage across the weekend.

Louise Dearman and John Owen Jones, who are both performing this year, will also be hosting.

West End LIVE is a joint production by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre (SOLT). Official London Theatre (SOLT's public-facing website) will be backstage at West End LIVE throughout the weekend sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

West End LIVE will be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine and Marco Nardi.

For more information, visit westendlive.co.uk.





