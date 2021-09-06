Full Casting Announced For CABARET in the West End

Full casting is announced today, Monday 6 September, for the musical CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End. Joining the previously announced Eddie Redmayne as 'The Emcee' and Jessie Buckley as 'Sally Bowles' will be Omari Douglas as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Liza Sadovy as 'Fraulein Schneider', Elliot Levey as 'Herr Schultz', Stewart Clarke as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Anna-Jane Casey as 'Fraulein Kost'.



The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Today, over 20,000 new tickets go on sale, with public on sale at 3.00pm. Over a quarter of these seats are priced at £50 and under. Tickets are priced £30, £50, £70, £90, £120 and £150; with dining packages and premium seats also available.

Full details of a £25 ticket lottery, which includes table seating, will be announced soon.

To sign up for future priority ticket releases go to kitkat.club

Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Tony and Olivier award winner Eddie Redmayne plays 'The Emcee'. His credits include Red in the West End and on Broadway, Richard II at The Donmar Warehouse and the films The Theory of Everything, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Les Misérables and the Fantastic Beasts series. Bafta Nominee and British Independent Film award winner, Jessie Buckley plays 'Sally Bowles'. Her theatre credits include the National's Romeo and Juliet and A Little Night Music in the West End. Jessie's screen credits include Fargo, Chernobyl and the films Wild Rose and I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

Omari Douglas (Cliff Bradshaw) is currently starring in Constellations at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre. He recently played the leading role of Roscoe in Channel 4's critically acclaimed series It's a Sin. His other theatre credits include Romantics Anonymous at the Bristol Old Vic, Wise Children at the Old Vic, Five Guys Named Moe at Marble Arch Theatre and Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Liza Sadovy (Fraulein Schneider) most recently appeared in Present Laughter at the Old Vic and Living Newspaper at the Royal Court. Her West End theatre credits include Wicked at the Apollo Victoria and Sunday in the Park with George at the Wyndham's Theatre (also Menier Chocolate Factory) and La Bête at the Comedy Theatre and Music Box Theatre New York. Elliot Levey (Herr Schultz) most recently appeared in Nine Lessons and Carols at the Almeida where he also appeared in Three Sisters. His other theatre credits include the West End productions of Mary Stuart at the Duke of York's Theatre, The Ruling Class at Trafalgar Studios and Much Ado About Nothing at the Wyndham's Theatre. His National Theatre credits include The Habit of Art and His Dark Materials.

Stewart Clarke (Ernst Ludwig) most recently appeared in Be More Chill at The Other Palace. His West End theatre credits include Fiddler on the Roof at the Playhouse Theatre and Loserville at the Garrick Theatre. He also appeared in Assassins at the Menier Chocolate Factory and The Rink at the Southwark Playhouse. Anna-Jane Casey (Fraulein Kost) was most recently seen in Girl from the North Country at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End. Her other West End credits include Mrs Wilkinson in Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace and Lady of the Lake in Spamalot at the Playhouse Theatre. She played Dot in Sunday in the Park with George at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Mabel in Mack and Mabel at the Watermill Theatre and the title roles in Piaf and Sweet Charity and Violet Butterfield in Flowers for Mrs Harris, all at the Sheffield Crucible.

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free... Welcome to the Kit Kat Club, home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

The Kit Kat Club has laid siege to the Playhouse Theatre. The performers have infiltrated the premises. The artists have staked their claim. Who knows for how long they'll stay, but for now they are enjoying the party. The party at the end of the world.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests will receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall (the Almeida's Olivier Award winning Summer and Smoke, The Duchess of Malfi, Three Sisters), set and costume design is by Tom Scutt (A Very Expensive Poison, Constellations, King Charles III, Jesus Christ Superstar, collaborations with Sam Smith, Christine and the Queens) with choreography by Julia Cheng (founder of the House of Absolute, Philharmonia Orchestra Artist in Residence, recipient of the runner-up prize for Hip Hop Dance futures, Resident Choreographer for the Royal Academy of Dance, Judge and mentor for BBC Young Dancer and Breakin' Convention - the UK's biggest Hip Hop Festival, collaborations with London Fashion Week, Google and Dr Martens). Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte (Les Misérables film, Caroline Or Change, Parade). Lighting design is by Isabella Byrd (Heroes of the Fourth Turning and Light Shining in Buckinghamshire - both in New York, Daddy - A Melodrama at the Almeida and The Flick at The National Theatre) with sound design by Nick Lidster (City of Angels, Passion, Pacific Overtures and Parade at The Donmar Warehouse, Sweeney Todd and On The Town for English National Opera, A Chorus Line, Les Misérables and Miss Saigon). The casting director is Stuart Burt (& Juliet, The Drifters Girl and 2021 CDG Award for Best Casting in Theatre for Cyrano De Bergerac) and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.