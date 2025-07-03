Full Cast Set for COW I DEER at Royal Court Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Court Theatre has revealed the cast for Cow I Deer, a one-of-a-kind collaboration between Katie Mitchell, Nina Segal and Melanie Wilson. Made entirely with sound and no words, Cow | Deer is a new experiment in performance that radically decentres humans in an exploration of our relationship to animals and the environment. It will run at the Royal Court’s Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 4 September - Saturday 11 October 2025. The cast includes Pandora Colin, Tom Espiner, Tatenda Matsvai and Ruth Sullivan.

Wind in tall trees. White sky. Rain soon. Hooves on earth. Twigs. Snap. Wait. Listen.

Cow | Deer is an invitation to enter the more-than-human world where a quartet of

performers and foley artists evoke the lives of two animals – a cow and a deer.

Co-created by Katie Mitchell (Bluets, Anatomy of a Suicide), Nina Segal (Shooting Hedda Gabler, Big Guns) and Melanie Wilson (Oracle Song, Opera for the Unknown Woman) in a major international co-production with The National Theatre of Greece. The design is by Alex Eales, Lighting design by Prema Mehta, and casting by Saffeya Shebli.