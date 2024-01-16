Full Cast Set Joining Myles Frost in MJ THE MUSICAL in the West End

Performances begin at the Prince Edward Theatre, London from Wednesday 6 March 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 2 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 4 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

MJ The Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos
Full Cast Set Joining Myles Frost in MJ THE MUSICAL in the West End

Casting has been announced for the UK premiere production of MJ The Musical, which begins performances at the Prince Edward Theatre, London from Wednesday 6 March 2024.

As previously confirmed, Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in New York and for which he won the Tony Award® for Best Actor in a Musical, will bring his star-making performance to the West End.

He will be joined by Ashley Zhangazha as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, Phebe Edwards as Katherine Jackson / Kate, Matt Mills as Berry Gordy / Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson / Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras as Dave, Kieran Alleyne as MJ Alternate & Standby for Michael, Kwamé Kandekore Standby for MJ & Michael.

The full cast will include Derek Aidoo, Morgan Baulch, Milan Cacacie, Spencer Darlaston-Jones, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda, Marie Finlayson, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Grace Kanyamibwa, Travis Kerry, Dianté Lodge, Simeon Montague, George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Taylor Walker, Charlotte-Kate Warren and Tavio Wright.

MJ will also introduce Jaydon Eastman, Elliot Mugume, Ethan Sokontwe and Dylan Trigger as Little Michael, Cristiano Cuino, Sekhani Dumezweni, Khanya Madaka and Aidan Oti as Little Marlon.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to the West End stage direct from Broadway in the multiple Tony Award®-winning new musical MJ.  

Centred around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star to offer a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status. 

MJ delivers a theatrical experience like no other, electrifying audiences with dozens of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It, Man in the Mirror, Thriller and Smooth Criminal. 

The internationally renowned creative team for MJ, helmed by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) and two-time Tony Award® winning Director & Choreographer, and Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon (MJ, An American in Paris), includes Scenic Design by two-time Tony Award® and two-time Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Sound Design by Tony Award® and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two- time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical Supervision is by Tony Award® nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award® winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple). UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: New Character Images Released for HADESTOWN in the West End Photo
Photos: New Character Images Released for HADESTOWN in the West End

New character images have been released from the multi award-winning Hadestown, which will open at the Lyric Theatre, London with performances from Saturday 10 February 2024. See all the photos here!

2
Onsale Now: The West End Transfer of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Photo
Onsale Now: The West End Transfer of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known. Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

3
Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On” Photo
Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On”

Actor Cush Jumbo has said that audience behaviour generally has “got weirder as time has gone on”.

4
Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall Photo
Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall’s Late Night Jazz series is set to return to the venue’s Elgar Room this month, with five shows covering a range of sub-genres, from swing, jive and funk to Latin, Indian and free-form jazz. Performers include award-winning pianist Robert Mitchell’s trio Epiphany 3, Latin jazz duo Pisco Sour and versatile trombonist Laura Impallomeni with her quintet, among others.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West EndVIDEO: Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
VIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch EventVIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in AprilTWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Video: First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National TheatreVideo: First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You