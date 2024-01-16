Full Cast Set Joining Myles Frost in MJ THE MUSICAL in the West End

Casting has been announced for the UK premiere production of MJ The Musical, which begins performances at the Prince Edward Theatre, London from Wednesday 6 March 2024.

As previously confirmed, Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in New York and for which he won the Tony Award® for Best Actor in a Musical, will bring his star-making performance to the West End.

He will be joined by Ashley Zhangazha as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, Phebe Edwards as Katherine Jackson / Kate, Matt Mills as Berry Gordy / Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson / Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras as Dave, Kieran Alleyne as MJ Alternate & Standby for Michael, Kwamé Kandekore Standby for MJ & Michael.

The full cast will include Derek Aidoo, Morgan Baulch, Milan Cacacie, Spencer Darlaston-Jones, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda, Marie Finlayson, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Grace Kanyamibwa, Travis Kerry, Dianté Lodge, Simeon Montague, George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Taylor Walker, Charlotte-Kate Warren and Tavio Wright.

MJ will also introduce Jaydon Eastman, Elliot Mugume, Ethan Sokontwe and Dylan Trigger as Little Michael, Cristiano Cuino, Sekhani Dumezweni, Khanya Madaka and Aidan Oti as Little Marlon.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to the West End stage direct from Broadway in the multiple Tony Award®-winning new musical MJ.

Centred around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star to offer a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status.

MJ delivers a theatrical experience like no other, electrifying audiences with dozens of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It, Man in the Mirror, Thriller and Smooth Criminal.

The internationally renowned creative team for MJ, helmed by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) and two-time Tony Award® winning Director & Choreographer, and Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon (MJ, An American in Paris), includes Scenic Design by two-time Tony Award® and two-time Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Sound Design by Tony Award® and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two- time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical Supervision is by Tony Award® nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award® winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple). UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.