Full Cast Set For the UK and Ireland Tour of HAMILTON

Casting has been announced for the first ever UK and Ireland Tour of the multi award-winning Hamilton, with Shaq Taylor as Alexander Hamilton, Sam Oladeinde as Aaron Burr, Gabriela Benedetti as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, KM Drew Boateng as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Daniel Boys as King George, Maya Britto as Eliza Hamilton, Aisha Jawando as Angelica Schuyler, DeAngelo Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Billy Nevers as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Charles Simmons as George Washington.

They are joined by Simeon Beckett, Taylor Bradshaw, Cletus Chan, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Kyeirah D'marni, Yesy Garcia, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez, Levi Tyrell Johnson, Honey Joseph, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Richard Logun, Buna McCreery-Njie, Mia Mullarkey, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kiran Patel, Izzy Read, Alice Readie, Harry Robinson, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen, Samantha Shuma, Michael James Stewart, Rhys West, Jack Whitehead and Sian Yeo.

Cameron Mackintosh said today: “Jeffrey Seller and I are thrilled to introduce this hugely talented cast for the first ever UK and Ireland Tour of Hamilton.

I was fortunate to be in 'the room where it happens' earlier this week for the start of rehearsals and feel very proud that we will soon have two brilliant companies of Hamilton in the UK; in London at the Victoria Palace Theatre, where the show continues to break box-office records and on tour, starting at the Palace Theatre Manchester in November.

Jeffrey and I cannot wait for audiences around the country to discover, or enjoy again, Lin-Manuel Miranda's revolutionary musical phenomenon.”

Shaq Taylor's West End credits include playing Beast in Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium, as well as on the production's National Tour, Joe Scott in Girl from The North Country at the Gielgud Theatre, and Javert in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre. His other credits include Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Sweet Charity at The Donmar Warehouse, Hadestown at The National Theatre, and A House Music Opera at The Young Vic. On screen he can be seen in Netflix's Bodkin, and The Guernsey Literary Potato Peel Pie Society.

Sam Oladeinde has most recently appeared in Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre. His West End credits Come From Away at The Phoenix Theatre, A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre, The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre, The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre and the original West End Cast of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre. On television he has appeared in the BBC's Casualty and Doctors and in the short film, Diary Room.

Gabriela Benedetti most recently appeared in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, having graduated from Urdang Academy in 2021.

KM Drew Boateng has appeared in Scroogelicious at Theatre Peckham, Five Guys Named Moe at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, The Color Purple at Curve, Leicester and via streaming platforms, Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Hotel at The National Theatre, Blues in the Night at Hackney Empire, The Warriors at Barbican and Breakin' Convention at Sadler's Wells. On film he can be seen in Walking On Sunshine.

Daniel Boys's West End credits include Falsettos at The Other Palace, The Boys in the Band at the Vaudeville Theatre, Spamalot at the Playhouse Theatre, Avenue Q at the Noel Coward Theatre and RENT at the Prince of Wales Theatre. He has appeared in the national and European tours of The War of the Worlds, Nativity! The Musical, Grease and West Side Story. In concert he has appeared in Treason at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Pirate Queen at the London Coliseum, Tommy at the Prince Edward Theatre and Disney's Enchanted Evening at Hyde Park. On television he has appeared in Netflix's Obsession, ITV's Unforgotten and Endeavor and the BBC's Life After Life, EastEnders, Holby City and Any Dream Will Do.

Maya Britto most recently appeared in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre, making her West End Debut. Her previous credits include The Magician's Elephant with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the UK Tour of Tokyo Rose and workshops of Beyond The Circle and Becoming Angela at The National Theatre.

Aisha Jawando's West End credits include starring as Tina in Tina – The Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, Martha Reece in Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Beautiful a the Aldwych Theatre, The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre and The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre. Her other theatre credits include Jack and the Beanstalk at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Cinderella at Hackney Empire, The Life at Southwark Playhouse and the Original London cast of Fela at The National Theatre. On screen she will be seen in Universal Pictures' Wicked and Netflix's Sex Education.

DeAngelo Jones has most recently appeared in the ensemble of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre, as well as appearing in the Vienna production of The Bodyguard and Kiss Me, Kate at the London Coliseum with Opera North.

Billy Nevers' London credits include Fred in Groundhog Day at the Old Vic, Francois in &Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. He has appeared in the concerts I Could Use A Drink in Concert at the Garrick Theatre, Roles We'll Never Play at the Vaudeville Theatre and Apollo Theatre, and An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth at the London Palladium. On television he has appeared in NBC's The Grinch Live,

Charles Simmons' theatre credits include playing George Washington in the German production of Hamilton, and Ike Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Hamburg. On television he has appeared on The Voice Germany, as a juror on Germany's All Together Now and a vocal coach on X-Factor Germany.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 where it continues to play to sell-out houses and is currently booking until 2 March 2024. The production continues to break records on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, and commences its International tour in Manila this week.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Tour Dates

SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER 2023 – SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2024

MANCHESTER PALACE THEATRE

atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 28 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 27 APRIL 2024

FESTIVAL THEATRE, EDINBURGH

capitaltheatres.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 30 APRIL – SATURDAY 22 JUNE 2024

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

www.atgtickets.com/shows/hamilton/bristol-hippodrome

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 25 JUNE – SATURDAY 31 AUGUST 2024

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

birminghamhippodrome.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 17 SEPTEMBER – SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2024

BORD GÁIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2024 – SATURDAY 25 JANUARY 2025

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

wmc.org.uk

ON SALE NOW