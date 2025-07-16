Full Cast Set For BACCHAE at The National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre has announced full casting for Bacchae, a new play by Nima Taleghani (Heartstopper) after Euripides, the first time a debut play will be staged in the Oliver theatre. Directed by Indhu Rubasingham in her first show as Director of The National Theatre, Bacchae launches a new chapter for The National Theatre, infused with anarchic energy and fuelled by spoken word and rhyme. Casting includes James McArdle (Angels in America), Clare Perkins (The Wife of Willesden), Ukweli Roach (Wolf) and Sharon Small (Nye) in this modern retelling of an ancient Greek story that will run in the Olivier theatre from 13 September – 1 November 2025.

Previously announced casting also includes Melanie-Joyce Bermudez, Ebony Clarke, Natasha Gooden, Sam Jenkins-Shaw, Kate Ivory Jordan, James McArdle, Arethajay McEwen, Clare Perkins, Ukweli Roach, Fi Silverthorn, Simon Startin and Jessey Stol.

They are joined by Roman Asde, Elèna Gyasi, Reuben Johnson, Tyreke Leslie, Natasha Magigi, Ellie McKay, Ellie-May Sheridan, Sharon Small, Anna Russell-Martin and Amanda Wilkin.

Speaking about her inaugural production, National Theatre Director and Co-CEO Indhu Rubasingham said:

‘I can't wait to get into the rehearsal room and create my first show as Director of The National Theatre, beginning this new chapter. Nima's energetic retelling of Euripides' ancient tragedy is an exhilarating debut play, that will fill the amphitheatre of the Olivier with spoken word and rhyme. Bacchae will be a riot of words, music and movement, designed by Robert Jones, choreographed by Kate Prince and with an original score by DJ Walde. I am proud to be directing such a wonderful company, which includes my longtime collaborator Clare Perkins as well as James McArdle, Ukweli Roach and Sharon Small. This spirit of reinvention and telling ancient stories with a modern voice has long been a part of The National Theatre and we look forward to welcoming audiences both old and new.'

The Bacchae aren't standing on the sidelines whilst the men have all the fun. These fangirls may be a pack, but they're not animals... they are stage-storming powerhouses ready to cause chaos in Thebes. Whilst the Bacchae maraud in the mountains, their god Dionysos is taking part in his own f*cked-up family Olympics. He's here to bring down his cousin King Pentheus. All to prove to the chorus of women that he's more than just the god of rhyme, wine and a good time.

Director Indhu Rubasingham is joined by set and Costume Designer Robert Jones, choreographer Kate Prince, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, composer DJ Walde, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, fight director Kate Waters, casting directors Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Martin Poile CDG, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder, associate director Hannah Hauer-King, associate set and Costume Designer Natalie Johnson, associate choreographer Ajani Johnson-Goffe and dramaturgy by Jeanie O'Hare.

Playing in The National Theatre's Olivier theatre from 13 September to 1 November 2025, press performance on Wednesday 24 September 2025, 7pm.