Full Cast Revealed For The West End Transfer Of PATRIOTS

The full cast is announced for Patriots, Peter Morgan's new play, which has just won the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play 2023. This award follows Will Keen's Olivier Award win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Vladimir Putin.

Joining the previously announced BAFTA-winning actor Tom Hollander (White Lotus, The Night Manager; Travesties) as Boris Berezovsky, Will Keen (His Dark Materials) as Vladimir Putin and Luke Thallon (Albion) as Roman Abramovich are Matt Concannon (Assistant/Daniel Kahneman/Russian Captain), Ronald Guttman (Professor Perelman), Sean Kingsley (Voloshin /Nurse), Paul Kynman (Korzhakov/Yeltsin/FSB Boss/Reporter/Bodyguard) and Jessica Temple (Anna Berezovsky/Newscaster/Journalist/Secretary/Pianist) all reprising their roles from the Almeida Theatre run, and new cast members Josef Davies (Alexander Litvinenko), Ashley Gerlach (Lawyer/Home Office), Howard Gossington (Teacher/Compromised Newscaster), Stefanie Martini (Marina Litvinenko/Nina Berezovsky) and Evelyn Miller (Tatiana/Katya/Judge/Lover). They are joined by understudies Peter Eastland, Lydia Fraser and Matt McClure.

Patriots is internationally award-winning writer Peter Morgan's (Frost/Nixon) first new play since The Audience. Peter is best known for writing the multi award-winning Netflix hit, The Crown.

It is the Almeida's fastest selling new play and transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited twelve-week run from 26 May to 19 August 2023, with opening night on 6 June 2023. Directed by the Almeida's Artistic Director, Rupert Goold (Ink, Enron), Patriots is a brilliant and startlingly timely story of ambition, loyalty and betrayal in a brave new world.

1991. The Fall of the Soviet Union.

With the dawning of a new Russia, there are winners and losers, and today's patriot can fast become tomorrow's traitor.

As a new generation of oligarchs fights to seize control, PATRIOTS follows billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky from the president's inner circle

to public enemy number one.

The full creative team for Patriots is Director: Rupert Goold, Set Designer: Miriam Buether, Co-Costume Designers: Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles, Sound Designer and Composer: Adam Cork, Casting Director: Robert Sterne CDG, Movement Director Polly Bennett, Associate Director: Sophie Drake.

Opening Night: Tuesday 6 June at 7pm

Performance schedule: Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm,

Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm*

*No matinee on Saturday 27 May

* w/c 5 June; no Wednesday matinee and instead a Thursday matinee on 8 June

Running Time: Approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, including an interval

Age Recommendation: This production include reference to suicide, antisemitic language, the smoking of real cigarettes and strobe lights. Recommended for ages 14+.