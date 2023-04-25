Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Revealed For The West End Transfer Of PATRIOTS

The play has just won the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play 2023.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Full Cast Revealed For The West End Transfer Of PATRIOTS

The full cast is announced for Patriots, Peter Morgan's new play, which has just won the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play 2023. This award follows Will Keen's Olivier Award win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Vladimir Putin.

Joining the previously announced BAFTA-winning actor Tom Hollander (White Lotus, The Night Manager; Travesties) as Boris Berezovsky, Will Keen (His Dark Materials) as Vladimir Putin and Luke Thallon (Albion) as Roman Abramovich are Matt Concannon (Assistant/Daniel Kahneman/Russian Captain), Ronald Guttman (Professor Perelman), Sean Kingsley (Voloshin /Nurse), Paul Kynman (Korzhakov/Yeltsin/FSB Boss/Reporter/Bodyguard) and Jessica Temple (Anna Berezovsky/Newscaster/Journalist/Secretary/Pianist) all reprising their roles from the Almeida Theatre run, and new cast members Josef Davies (Alexander Litvinenko), Ashley Gerlach (Lawyer/Home Office), Howard Gossington (Teacher/Compromised Newscaster), Stefanie Martini (Marina Litvinenko/Nina Berezovsky) and Evelyn Miller (Tatiana/Katya/Judge/Lover). They are joined by understudies Peter Eastland, Lydia Fraser and Matt McClure.

Patriots is internationally award-winning writer Peter Morgan's (Frost/Nixon) first new play since The Audience. Peter is best known for writing the multi award-winning Netflix hit, The Crown.

It is the Almeida's fastest selling new play and transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited twelve-week run from 26 May to 19 August 2023, with opening night on 6 June 2023. Directed by the Almeida's Artistic Director, Rupert Goold (Ink, Enron), Patriots is a brilliant and startlingly timely story of ambition, loyalty and betrayal in a brave new world.

1991. The Fall of the Soviet Union.

With the dawning of a new Russia, there are winners and losers, and today's patriot can fast become tomorrow's traitor.

As a new generation of oligarchs fights to seize control, PATRIOTS follows billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky from the president's inner circle

to public enemy number one.

The full creative team for Patriots is Director: Rupert Goold, Set Designer: Miriam Buether, Co-Costume Designers: Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles, Sound Designer and Composer: Adam Cork, Casting Director: Robert Sterne CDG, Movement Director Polly Bennett, Associate Director: Sophie Drake.

Opening Night: Tuesday 6 June at 7pm

Performance schedule: Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm,

Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm*

*No matinee on Saturday 27 May

* w/c 5 June; no Wednesday matinee and instead a Thursday matinee on 8 June

Running Time: Approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, including an interval

Age Recommendation: This production include reference to suicide, antisemitic language, the smoking of real cigarettes and strobe lights. Recommended for ages 14+.




Dance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of MOS By Ioanna Paraskevopoulou For The 2023 Fest Photo
Dance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of MOS By Ioanna Paraskevopoulou For The 2023 Festival
Dance Umbrella has announced the first show in the festival programme for 2023. MOS, by Athens based choreographer  Ioanna Paraskevopoulou will be at The Pit, Barbican from 11 - 14 October. The Festival, which will be a hybrid live / digital programme will run from 6 - 31 October, with further programme announcements to follow.
London Theatre Consortium Announces Fourth Cohort Of Executive Fellows In Partnership With Photo
London Theatre Consortium Announces Fourth Cohort Of Executive Fellows In Partnership With the MOBO Organisation
The London Theatre Consortium (LTC), in partnership with the MOBO organisation, have appointed a fourth cohort of five LTC MOBO Executive Fellows to address the lack of diversity at executive level in UK theatre buildings.
MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO and More Set for The Barbicans 2023 Theatre and Dance Lineup Photo
MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO and More Set for The Barbican's 2023 Theatre and Dance Lineup
This follows A Strange Loop, the Pulitzer Prize-winning new musical direct from Broadway with performances until 9 September and includes a world premiere from Belarus Free Theatre, UK premieres by Why Not Theatre, Eun-Me Ahn, Pam Tanowitz and David Lang, a cross-cultural festival curated by Inua Ellams, the return of Dance Umbrella andTold by an Idiot, and a line-up of exciting and experimental theatre makers in The Pit.
BONES, THE INTERVIEW, and More Set For Park Theatres Summer/Autumn Season Photo
BONES, THE INTERVIEW, and More Set For Park Theatre's Summer/Autumn Season
As it starts its 10th anniversary celebrations, Park Theatre has announced its Summer / Autumn season. The season that takes audiences from mental health in sport to life choices that are app controlled, from a dystopian Europe to an Icelandic avalanche in a comedy by Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer, and from theatre based on Anime to an exploration of that Princess Diana interview.

