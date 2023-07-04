Full Cast Announced for World Premiere of Sam Holcroft's A MIRROR at the Almeida Theatre

The show runs from Tuesday 15 August - Saturday 23 September 2023

By: Jul. 04, 2023

The Almeida Theatre announces the full cast for the world premiere of Sam Holcroft’s A Mirror. 

Joining the previously announced Jonny Lee Miller, Tanya Reynolds and Micheal Ward are Sara Houghton, Aaron Neil, Geoffrey Streatfeild and musician Miriam Wakeling.  

Jeremy Herrin directs Sam Holcroft’s new play A Mirror, interrogating censorship and free speech. The production opens on Wednesday 23 August, with previews from Tuesday 15 August, and runs until Saturday 23 September. 

“I do solemnly declare, of my own accord and without coercion, according to the constitution of this country, and the oath I have sworn to its people and its leadership, that I know not of any lawful impediment why I Joel may not be joined in marriage to Leyla.” 

With great pleasure Leyla and Joel invite you to celebrate their marriage. Dress code is smart casual. Doors at 7.30pm, followed by the exchange of vows. And at the signal, the entertainment will begin.  

(This performance is being staged without a licence from the Ministry. We recognise the risk that each and every one of you is taking by attending, and we salute your courage.)  

Jonny Lee Miller (TrainspottingElementary), Tanya Reynolds (Sex EducationScenes with Girls) and Micheal Ward (Empire of LightTop Boy) feature in the world premiere of Sam Holcroft’s (Rules for Living) elusive and explosive new play. Interrogating censorship, authorship and free speech, A Mirror is directed by Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies). 

A Mirror is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. 

A Mirror is at the Almeida Theatre from Tuesday 15 August - Saturday 23 September 2023 




