Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced for UK Premiere of NEWSIES

The show opens on 29 November

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  
Full Cast Announced for UK Premiere of NEWSIES

The producers of Disney's NEWSIES, the award-winning Broadway musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein, are delighted to announce that Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Emmett in Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre for which he has received a 2022 Black British Theatre Award nomination) and Bronté Barbé (Oklahoma Chichester Festival Theatre, Beautiful UK Tour) will star as Jack Kelly and Katherine Plumber respectively in the UK premiere, opening at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on Thursday 8 December 2022 for a strictly limited season, following previews from 29 November. All preview tickets are priced at £30.

The full cast of NEWSIES includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Jack Kelly, Moya Angelaas Medda Larkin, Lindsay Atherton as Ensemble, Samuel Bailey as Specs, Imogen Bailey as Swing, Bronté Barbé as Katherine Plumber, Josh Barnett, as Race, Cameron Blakely as Joseph Pulitzer, Jack Bromage as Tommy Boy, Bobbie Chambers as Ensemble, Alex Christian as Buttons, Arcangelo Ciulla as Ike, George Crawford as Morris Delancey, Ross Dawes as Snyder, Joshua Denyer as Mush, Ross Dorrington as Splasher, Matthew Duckett as Crutchie, Kamilla Fernandes as Ensemble, Jacob Fisher as Albert, Jamie Golding as Wiesel, Damon Gould as Finch, Zack Guest as Swing, Jordan Isaac as Swing, Alex James-Hatton as Oscar Delancey, Clarice Julianda as Ensemble, Barry Keenan as Nunzio, Ryan Kopel as Davey, Sion Lloyd as BunsenGeorge Michaelides as Romeo, Mukeni Nel as Jo Jo, Joshua Nkemdilim as Elmer, Mark Samaras as Mike, Bradley Trevethan as Swing, Matt Trevorrow as Henry and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as Ensemble.

The role of Les will be played by Nesim Adnan, Haydn Court, Oliver Gordon and Ethan Sokontwe.

Based on a true story, NEWSIES is set in New York City at the turn of the 20th century. It's the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsies in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have - solidarity.

The original production of NEWSIES opened on Broadway in 2012 and was slated to play only 100 performances but went on to play over 1,000 performances before touring and winning two Tony Awards®, including Best Original Score. The original production was filmed live on stage and released in cinemas in 2017.

Now for the very first time, audiences in the UK have a chance to enjoy the thrill of one of the biggest Broadway hits of recent years. In an innovative and brand new production at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, theatregoers will be thrust right inside the action as the newsies dance, sing, jump and fly around the streets of a booming 19th century New York City.





From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Robert Bathurst to Play Scrooge in DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROLRobert Bathurst to Play Scrooge in DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 6, 2022

Producers Fiery Angel Entertainment and Red Tail Entertainment are delighted to announce casting for the European Premiere of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – A New Musical at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall from 8 December 2022 to 8 January 2023.
Full Cast Announced for UK Premiere of NEWSIESFull Cast Announced for UK Premiere of NEWSIES
October 6, 2022

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay and Bronté Barbé lead the new cast announced for UK premiere of Newsies
NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND Included in The Watermill Theatre' s Spring 2023 SeasonNOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND Included in The Watermill Theatre' s Spring 2023 Season
October 6, 2022

Artistic Director Paul Hart, Executive Director Claire Murray and the team at Newbury’s The Watermill Theatre today announce the programme of work from February to July 2023, a season with one major revival and four new adaptations that explores the deep joys and troubling complexities of life on our shores.
Tickets From £36 for THE P WORD at The Bush TheatreTickets From £36 for THE P WORD at The Bush Theatre
October 6, 2022

Tickets from £36 for The P Word at the Bush Theatre. Zafar flees homophobic persecution in Pakistan to seek asylum in the UK. Londoner Bilal (or Billy as he prefers to be known) is ground down by years of Grindr and the complexity of being a brown gay man. Their worlds are about to change forever.
The Old Vic Announces World Premiere of SYLVIA, Starring Beverley KnightThe Old Vic Announces World Premiere of SYLVIA, Starring Beverley Knight
October 6, 2022

Today, The Old Vic and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, in association with Sadler’s Wells, announce the highly anticipated world premiere of the hip hop musical Sylvia, directed and choreographed by Kate Prince and starring Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst