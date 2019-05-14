Full Cast Announced To Join Sergei Polunin & Johan Kobborg In A New Mixed Bill At The London Palladium

The full cast has been announced for Sergei Polunin's new mixed programme at the London Palladium from 28 May to 1 June 2019.

Programme 1: 28, 29, 30 May

Fraudulent Smile

Sergei Polunin

Johan Kobborg

Alexey Lyubimov

Dejan Kolarov

Liam Morris

Chloe Reveillon

Ionut-Andrei Dinita

Oscar Ward

Laurine Muccioli

Paradox

Alexey Lyubimov

Dejan Kolarov

Sacr

Sergei Polunin

Programme 2: 31 May & 1 June

Rasputin

Sergei Polunin - Grigori Rasputin

Johan Kobborg - Prince Felix Yusupov (31 May)

Semyon Velichko - Prince Felix Yusupov (1 June)

Alexey Lyubimov - Tsar Nicholas II

Elena Ilinykh - Tsarina Alexandra Feodorovna

Djorjde Kalenic - Tsesarevich Alexey

Polunin is also delighted to announce that haute couturist, Ulyana Sergeenko, will be designing the costumes for the world premiere of Rasputin. Her gowns have been worn by Madonna, Beyonc , Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Rihanna, to name a few.

Fraudulent Smile is choreographed by Ross Freddie Ray to music by KROKE. Paradox and Sacr have both been choreographed by Japanese dancer and choreographer Yuka Oishi. Paradox is performed to music by Stravinsky (Soldier's Tale) and Chopin. Sacr is a piece of tanztheater set to Stravinsky's iconic The Rite of Spring. Both Paradox and Sacr explore aspects of the life of famous dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in his 130th birthday year, with Sacr reinterpreting his infamous ballet Le Sacre du Printemps, originally created for Ballets Russes in 1913. The ballets are inspired by Nijinsky's demand for a feeling, not thinking Human , by masterpieces of the Art Brut - the movement of the outsider art, by the essence of rebellion.

The world premiere of Rasputin is also choreographed by Yuka Oishi, with a new score by Russia's most prominent representative of the neoclassical music scene, Kirill Richter, and set design by Otto Bubenicek. Rasputin, a two-act dance drama, explores the life of the Russian mystic and self-proclaimed holy man who befriended the family of Tsar Nicholas II.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You