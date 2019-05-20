Full Cast Announced For David Mamet's BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich

Rehearsals have begun for David Mamet's new play Bitter Wheat which opens at the Garrick Theatre in London on Friday 7 June 2019, with a press night on Wednesday 19 June 2019. The run, which was originally scheduled to finish on 14 September, now finishes on Saturday 21 September 2019.

Joining the previously announced John Malkovich as Barney Fein, Doon Mackichan as Sondra and Ioanna Kimbrook as Yung Kim Li are: Alexander Arnold as Roberto, Teddy Kempner as Doctor Wald, Matthew Pidgeon as The Writer and Zephryn Taitte as Charles Arthur Brown.

The multi award-winning John Malkovich returns to the West End stage after nearly 30 years to play top dog Hollywood producer Barney Fein in Bitter Wheat.

Malkovich, one of the world's most revered actors, is best known for his many films including Dangerous Liaisons, Being John Malkovich, Con Air and Mulholland Drive. He recently received widespread critical acclaim playing Hercule Poirot in a new BBC TV Agatha Christie adaptation.

The Pulitzer prize winning David Mamet has written some of the most iconic plays of the last 50 years including Sexual Perversity in Chicago, American Buffalo, Glengarry Glen Ross, Speed-the-Plow, and Oleanna.

Doon Mackichan, who is well known for her extensive TV work which includes creating and starring in the hit comedy series Smack the Pony for Channel 4, Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge, Plebs for ITV2 and Two Doors Down for the BBC, will play Barney Fein's assistant, Sondra.

Ioanna Kimbook makes her debut West End performance in Bitter Wheat. Ioanna recently filmed an episode of the BBC comedy, Inside No. 9.

Alexander Arnold's recent theatre credits include Shopping and F***ing at the Lyric Hammersmith, Crushed Shells and Mud at Southwark Playhouse, and Luna Gale and Four Minutes Twelve Seconds at Hampstead Theatre. For film, he will appear in Danny Boyle's Yesterday and is in the TV BAFTA nominated and RTS Award-winning drama series, Save Me for Sky Atlantic. Further television credits include E4's Skins and A Mother's Son.

Teddy Kempner's extensive theatre work includes Caroline, or Change at the Playhouse, Hampstead Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre, A Month in the Country and Six Pictures of Lee Miller in Chichester and The Merry Wives of Windsor, Three Sisters and Nicholas Nickleby for the RSC. His films include Truly Madly Deeply and Yentl.

Matthew Pidgeon's theatre credits include Local Hero and The Glass Menagerie at the Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh; This House in Chichester West End and on tour, Wolf Hall and Bring up the Bodies for the RSC and The James Plays for the National Theatre of Scotland. Films include Mary Queen of Scots, State and Main and A Shot of Glory.

Zephryn Taitte has just completed a major tour of Glengarry Glen Ross. Other theatre includes Trust at The Gate Theatre, Result at the Pleasance Theatre, The Tempest and Romeo and Juliet at Oval House and Talawa's production of The Crucible. His films include No Shade, Dirty Money, Run it Off and White. TV credits include Call the Midwife, Urban Myths, The Hour and Brothers With No Game.

David Mamet directs Bitter Wheat, with designs by Christopher Oram and lighting by Neil Austin.

Bitter Wheat is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler and Smith & Brant Theatricals.

For more information, please see www.bitterwheatplay.com





