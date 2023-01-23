Fringe Favourite, FOX Will Embark on Spring Tour

Inspired by true events, FOX tells an honest and amusing story of new motherhood and the battles parents can come to face with in an increasingly isolating society. Katie Guicciardi's sharp and witty show will spark important discussions around the theme of help, exploring our desire to give it and how we seek it out. First on at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, FOX will be embarking on a spring tour, offering baby-friendly performances throughout.

A mother is alone in the world and left to care for her baby when no one is caring for her. Riddled with guilt about her lack of mothering skills, a previous miscarriage, and her behaviour towards the homeless man outside, she spirals downwards towards the realisation that it is her who needs help as well as him. Having witnessed friends suffer severely from postnatal depression, Guicciardi's writing strives to normalise having more conversations around loneliness and reaching out for support.

FOX explores the concept of the 'matrescence' period of motherhood, as the audience join her on the physical, emotional and hormonal shifts that women can experience after having a baby. FOX is specifically for parents to bring along their non-walking babies to. There will be a baby friendly set up for seating and will be a relaxed performance. Post show play and chat sessions will also be available.

Katie Guicciardi (The Odyssey, York Theatre Royal; Hamlet, King's Head Theatre) is an associate member of The Factory Theatre Company and has performed in various productions across the country. Guicciardi is the founder and director of The Actors' Surgery and teaches as an acting coach across TV and Film and local drama schools. She has also been a part of The Young Writers Programme at The Royal Court.

FOX is produced by Carbon Theatre, who work across complex and divergent, free-form theatre and cultural projects. Founder of Carbon Theatre Courtenay Johnson established the company in 2018 with the aim to support new work centred around equality, feminism and accessibility.

Writer and performer Katie Guicciardi comments, Motherhood is often represented by the birth of a child. But when a child is born, so too is a mother. In this post-lockdown era, when we have all come to know isolation, loneliness and fear, this show seems more relevant than ever as we look to those around us for support, community and help. They say it takes a village to raise a child. What happens when there is no village?

Tour Dates

24th - 25th February The Curve, Slough

There will be a baby-friendly performance on Saturday 25th February, 10am

https://www.homeslough.org.uk/event/fox/2023-02-24/

1st - 2nd March Greenwich Theatre Studio

There will be a baby-friendly performance on Thursday 2nd March at 10:30am

https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/fox/

4th March Hastings Venue Studio Afternoon

7th - 8th March Town & Gown, Cambridge Lab

There will be a baby-friendly performance on Wednesday 8th March at 12:30pm

https://www.townandgown.co.uk/theatre/

9th - 10th March Albany Theatre, Coventry Studio

There will be a baby-friendly performance on Wednesday 10th March.

https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/

23rd -24th March The Spring, Havant Studio

There will be a baby-friendly performance on Friday 24th March at 10.30am

https://thespring.co.uk/

29th March Birmingham Foyle

https://macbirmingham.co.uk/









20th - 21st April The Place, Bedford

There will be a baby-friendly performance on Friday 21st April at 10.30am

https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/

26th April The Core at Corby Cube Morning

There will be a baby-friendly performance on Wednesday 26th April at 10.30am

https://www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/