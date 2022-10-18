Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Look at Owen Teale as Scrooge in The Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The show will run from 12 November - 7 January 2023

Oct. 18, 2022  
The Old Vic theatre has released a first look at Owen Teale as Ebenezer Scrooge in their production of A Christmas Carol.

Teale's theatrical credits include: A Doll's House - Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play (West End/Broadway); No Man's Land(West End); Under Milk Wood, Mary Stuart, Macbeth (Theatr Clwyd); Creditors(Donmar/BAM); Rutherford and Son(Sheffield Crucible); Julius Caesar, Henry IV, King Lear (RSC); Ivanov (National Theatre); The Country (Royal Court).

Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic returns to The Old Vic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne.

The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in this uplifting story.

This year, The Old Vic will raise money in aid of City Harvest during the run of A Christmas Carol, via bucket collections, text to donate and online donations at the end of every performance throughout the show's run.

A Christmas Carol will run at The Old Vic from 12 November - 7 January 2023

Photo Credit: Helen Murray



