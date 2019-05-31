Final Casting Announced For Tennessee William's THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

Final casting is today announced for Tennessee William's The Night of the Iguana which begins a strictly limited season at the Noël Coward Theatre on Saturday 6th July.

Alasdair Baker (The Bear, The Strangers) joins the cast as Herr Fahrenkopf; Timothy Blore (Edward II, Ghost About the House) as Wolfgang; Emma Canning (Heart in Cardio, Towers) as Charlotte Goodall; Karin Carlson (Ladies in Waiting) as Hilda; Ian Drysdale (Network) as Jake Latta; Manuel Pacific (West Side Story, The Most Amazing Story Ever Sung) as Pancho; Faz Singhateh (Henry V) as Hank; Finty Williams (A Pack of Lies, The Divide) as Miss Fellowes, and Penelope Woodman (The Last Ship, Mary Poppins) as Frau Fahrenkopf. Madeleine Day, Mufrida Hayes, Andrew McDonald and David Young complete the company.

The newly announced cast members join previously confirmed principals including Golden Globe-winner Clive Owen (Closer, Children of Men) who returns to the West End as Rev. T. Lawrence Shannon for the first time in 18 years; Lia Williams (The Crown, Mary Stuart) as Hannah Jelkes; two-time Emmy Award-winner Anna Gunn(Deadwood, Breaking Bad) in her West End debut as Maxine Faulk and Julian Glover (Game of Thrones) as Nonno.

The Night Of The Iguana will be directed by James Macdonald, (whose West End credits include the acclaimed recent production of Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf, The Father and The Changing Room) and will be designed by Tony, Olivier and OBIE-award winning Rae Smith. Neil Austin is Lighting Designer, and Max Pappenheim isSound Designer.

It will begin performances at the Noël Coward Theatre on Saturday 6 July (Press Night: Tuesday 16 July at 7:00pm) and play a strictly limited 12-week season.

Thrown together for one eventful night that pulses with conflicting passions and a surprising edge of humour, a group of tourists including Shannon, a disgraced priest and a troubled artist Hannah arrive at a remote coastal Mexican hotel run by the beautifully sensual Maxine. One night brings them together, and will leave them forever altered. What path will they choose? Tickets are on-sale at www.iguanawestend.com.

Cast and creative team biographies can all be found at www.iguanawestend.com.

The Night Of The Iguana is produced by David Richenthal, Fiery Angel, Gavin Kalin and David M. Milch.





