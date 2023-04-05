FOR GOOD Musical Theatre Benefit Concert Will Celebrate The Life Of Lewis Sewell at the Actors' Church in Covent Garden

For Good - A Musical Theatre Benefit Concert will be presented in aid of The Lewis Sewell Memorial Trust.

The concert will include songs from Wicked, Moulin Rouge, Les Miserables, The Book of Mormon, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hanson, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom Of The Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar and many more!

The performance is on Saturday 22nd April at 7.30pm.

MUSICAL DIRECTOR: Tom Arnold

PERFORMERS:

Nikki Bentley: (Elphaba in Wicked, Ghost, Shrek, Spamalot, Mamma Mia!)

Laura Pick: (Elphaba in Wicked, Anyone Can Whistle, The Sound of Music)

Samantha Thomas: (Glinda in Wicked, LES MISERABLES)

Charli Baptie: (Glinda in Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story)

Ollie Wray: (LES MISERABLES)

Nick McLean: (Annie Get Your Gun, Wicked, Avenue Q, The Book Of Mormon)

Carl Man: (& Juliet, Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, Wicked, Aladdin)

Olivia McBeth: (Recording Artist)

Alexander Lodge: (The Book of Mormon, Titanic, Tick Tick...BOOM!, The Osmonds Musical as Jay Osmond)

Georgia Lennon: (Marie Osmond in The Osmonds Musical, Lady Chatterley's Lover, member of the UK Country Duo One Trick Pony)

Sophie Isaacs: (Six - the Musical, Pantoland at the Palladium, Goldilocks at the Palladium, Heathers, Kinky Boots, Made In Dagenham)

Jo Napthine: (Mamma Mia!, Jerry Springer - The Opera, The Woman In White, The Sound Of Music, Oliver!, Made In Dagenham, Kiss Me, Kate, LES MISERABLES, Urinetown)

Anna Stolli: (Mamma Mia!, Kinky Boots, Little Women)

Sorelle Marsh: (Mamma Mia!, Come From Away, Legally Blonde, Billy Elliott)

The West End Gospel Choir

Kara Lily Hayworth: (Cabaret, Cilla, Maggie May)

Kris Hedges-Manuel: (The Phantom of the Opera, Matilda the Musical, Billy Elliot, Starlight Express, Saturday Night Fever, Crazy For You)

Laine Theatre Arts

The Royal Central School Of Speech & Drama

Hosted by David Wilkes

Producer Mark Robert Petty said, "This concert will be a celebration of Lewis's life and will feature songs, readings and speeches dedicated to Lewis's memory and legacy with The Lewis Sewell Memorial Trust."

Lewis had been performing for much of his life having spent a decade with Derby Youth Theatre and several years with Inspire Academy, Nottingham. A student at Bilborough College, Nottingham, he had been preparing for auditions at Central, RADA, LAMDA, Guildford amongst others when the coronavirus pandemic struck. He had a passion for both musical theatre and natural plays, performing in productions of Into the Woods, A Christmas Carol and The Hound of the Baskervilles as well as self-devised and newly written pieces such as Dust, Dreamtime, Fugee and Boudica. In July 2017, he appeared in a youth production of Laura Lomas' new piece The Blue Road which ran at Derby Theatre. In October 2019, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and despite prolonged chemotherapy, the decision was taken in July 2020 to stop further treatment when the tumours continued to grow. He passed away on 15th August 2020.

During his time in hospital, Lewis had the idea for his family to support young people to access auditions for theatre schools, having seen how difficult it is for young people to enter the performing arts industry without the financial and moral support that he enjoyed. He was instrumental in setting out the criteria for his awards and for the 3 tenets of Courage, Positivity and Resilience that form the basis of the Lewis Sewell Memorial Trust. Thanks to the generosity and support from both inside and outside the performing arts world, the Lewis Sewell Memorial Trust is now able to support several young people each year. A fitting legacy to a young man who has been described 'as not only an excellent actor but a great artistic collaborator'.