FEASTFEST Returns to London This Autumn

The festival kicks off with two Feast Days of live performance and food, taking place at Thames Barrier Park and The Factory on 9 September.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 2 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 3 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away Photo 4 Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away

FEASTFEST Returns to London This Autumn

Following its debut in the Royal Docks last Autumn, FeastFest is returning this year with three months of free pop-up events created with artists who take inspiration from food and celebrate the borough’s diverse cultures through the shared language of eating.

The festival kicks off with two Feast Days of live performance and food, taking place at Thames Barrier Park and The Factory on 9 September, and at FeastFest’s East Ham Partner Applecart Arts on 10 September.

On 9th September audiences can expect outdoor and indoor performances including mask theatre, storytelling, music theatre, walkabout theatre, physical comedy, puppets, circus and dance with companies including Vamos, Pif-Paf, Bradán and Just More Productions – all taking food as their inspiration.
 
At Applecart Arts on 10th September there will be another chance to see the indoor theatre programme with artists including Pepa Duarte and Orange Skies Theatre, again all taking inspiration from different food cultures.

Following the opening Feast Days, for the remainder of September and October, there will be a series of events hosted in partnership with local business Husk Brewing which will include supper clubs and a comedy show, Full Belly Laughs, on 28th September which will also collect for local food banks. During September, there will also be an interactive exhibition/theatre work looking at the future of food called Eating Tomorrow (15 & 16 September).

During October FeastFest will be popping up at four community centres around Newham with Local Deliveries – a programme of performance and film which includes theatre show Janet and screenings of award-winning dance company Luca Silvestrini’s Protein’s May Contain Food.

In November, FeastFest will be joining the national movement to provide warm and welcoming spaces to those who need it during the cost of living crisis. As part of its Warm Welcome programme the festival will present Modern Times: The Albert Cinema Experience, a blend of film screening, food and historical research first developed as part of Newham Heritage Month.

During the festival period from September to November there will also be pop-up events including forums and food tasting, with the latest details available online or via social media. Throughout the time, Digital Bytes, the festival’s programme of events you can enjoy at home – including digital exhibitions and films – will be available online.
 

For full listings and ticket bookings for live events visit Click Here
(Booking applies to indoor events only. All tickets are free, £1 booking fee applies to cover admin costs)




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Student Blog: The (Un)Summer-y Blues Photo
Student Blog: The (Un)Summer-y Blues

I have exactly 12 days left of my summer at home, and I’m actually quite terrified of leaving again.

2
FEASTFEST Returns to London This Autumn Photo
FEASTFEST Returns to London This Autumn

Following its debut in the Royal Docks last Autumn, FeastFest is returning this year with three months of free pop-up events created with artists who take inspiration from food and celebrate the borough’s diverse cultures through the shared language of eating.

3
Theatre Royal Brighton To Host Free Heritage Open Day In September Photo
Theatre Royal Brighton To Host Free Heritage Open Day In September

From 11am until 4pm on Saturday 9 September 2023 the public will be welcomed to Theatre Royal Brighton for a glimpse behind the scenes of one the country's oldest working theatres. As part of free 'Heritage Open Days' events across the UK, TRB will join unique heritage attractions around the country to welcome visitors into the 216 year old Grade II* listed theatre in the heart of Brighton & Hove's cultural quarter.

4
Star of SIX Millie OConnell to Join Norwich Theatre Panto Photo
Star of SIX Millie O'Connell to Join Norwich Theatre Panto

Norwich Theatre has announced Millie O'Connell from SIX and The Cher Show as Sleeping Beauty in the panto this Christmas, opening at Norwich Theatre Royal Sat 9 Dec 23, running until Sun 7 Jan 24.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You